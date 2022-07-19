HPTSPTS-07-20-22 WYNDHAM.jpg

Kevin Kisner hits out of the rough on the No. 8 hole during the final round of last year’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.

 AP

GREENSBORO — Kevin Kisner hopes that lightning strikes twice.

Kisner broke one drought at the Wyndham Championship last year by scoring his first playoff victory on the PGA Tour in five tries. When he returns to Sedgefield Country Club in two weeks for the tournament that runs Aug. 4-7, he will be gunning for his first successful title defense in five tries.

