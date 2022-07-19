GREENSBORO — Kevin Kisner hopes that lightning strikes twice.
Kisner broke one drought at the Wyndham Championship last year by scoring his first playoff victory on the PGA Tour in five tries. When he returns to Sedgefield Country Club in two weeks for the tournament that runs Aug. 4-7, he will be gunning for his first successful title defense in five tries.
“I kind of stink at it,” Kisner said of his title defenses. “I haven’t played well defending. We all know how fickle the game of golf is and how you have to enjoy it when you do succeed. Coming back to the Wyndham and all of its great staff and fans, hopefully I get it rolling again and have a chance to defend.”
Kinsner won last year’s Wyndham in a six-way shootout. He got into the playoff with a late run of three birdies in the last five holes, stayed alive when Adam Scott missed a short putt to win on the first extra hole and then won with a birdie on the second extra trip down the 18th hole.
“You don’t think the odds are great being one out of six,” Kisner said. “But you try to compete the best you can, having an opportunity to win. I, myself, and everybody around thought it was over on the first playoff hole and I got a second chance. To hit one that close on the second playoff hole was an awesome feeling.”
This season has been mediocre for the South Carolina resident. In 20 events, he has three top-five finishes and nine missed cuts. His best finish is a second in the World Match Play. He tied for third in the Sony Open and finished fourth in The Players Championship.
He enjoyed one of his highlights of the year last weekend, shooting a third-round 65 in the British Open by taking advantage of prime scoring conditions that included little wind at St. Andrews.
Sedgefield, designed by Donald Ross, presents a different kind of old course challenge.
“It’s a ball-striker’s position golf course where you have to hit a lot of draws off the tee, which suits my game,” said Kisner, who attended the University of Georgia and noted he will spend time with Bulldog coach Kirby Smart this weekend. “It’s not overly long, which is helpful for me, and the grass is comfortable for me being from South Carolina and growing up on Bermuda. The greens are always in immaculate condition, and I feel I can excel on them with the putter. And being in the fairways is one of the keys because they get the rough nice and juicy.”
Kisner was officially announced Tuesday as another of the tournament’s high-profile commitments. Others previously revealed included World No. 15 Billy Horschel and 2019 Wyndham winner J.T. Poston. Scott and fellow former major tournament winner Jason Day and three-time Wyndham winner David Love III, who will be judging players as possible captain’s picks for the President’s Cup later this year at Quail Hollow in Charlotte.
Because of defections to the rival LIV Golf Tour, former winners who won’t come back include Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed.
“I say it in jest, but I know who not to talk to,” tournament executive director Mark Brazil said. “I feel we’re as well positioned for this as any tournament. We’ve never relied on one big name. Many of those guys are gone. It hurts to see Sergio go because while we haven’t gotten him every year, we’ve gotten him every two or three years. We’ve been about the guys who have come every year like Webb (SImpson), Brandt (Snedeker) and Davis (Love). And because of our relationship with the American Junior Golf Association, we have the opportunity to let people know who a guy like Cameron Smith is because we gave him a spot in our tournament a few years back.”
Kisner says he is sticking with the PGA Tour.
“Professional golf is changing rapidly and no one is sure where we are going to land,” Kisner said. “I don’t think anyone disagrees that competition is a good thing in any business or sport. We’re not sure we’re going about it the right way. I feel comfortable supporting the PGA Tour and playing the platform that has been the most prestigious in the world. WIth the charity aspect and the greatest players in the world, I think it will continue to be that.”
