GREENSBORO — Joohyung Kim planned on taking a break from the PGA Tour after playing in the Wyndham Championship.

Those plans changed when the 20-year-old fired a blistering final-round 61 that included a front-nine record-tying 27, posted a final score of 20-under 260, won by 5 strokes over Sungjae Im and John Huh and became eligible for the Tour’s playoffs which begin this week in Memphis.

