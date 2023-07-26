GREENSBORO — Tom Kim, last year’s winner of the Wyndham Championship, has withdrawn from this year’s tournament because of injury, the tournament announced Wednesday.
Kim injured his ankle when he slipped at a rental house after the first round of the British Open.
With significant treatment during the remaining three rounds of the tournament, including on-and-off casting, heavy icing, rehab and walking with crutches before the rounds, Kim was able to complete the tournament and managed to finish tied for second. On advice from his medical team, Kim flew to Korea for treatment and later withdrew from the Wyndham Championship.
“I am very gutted to not be able to defend my first PGA Tour win,” Kim said. “I am still having a hard time with my ankle so I am getting the treatment I need to heal completely.”
This year’s edition of the Wyndham Championship is scheduled Aug. 3-6 at Sedgefield Country Club.
The tournament announced a number of other commitments. Among them are Akshay Bhatia of Raleigh, who posted his first PGA Tour win last week at the Barracuda Championship; Duke alum Alex Smalley, who is a Sedgefield member and is 45th in FedEx Cup standings; UNC alum and Chapel Hill native Ben Griffin, who is 68th in FedEx standings; and Cary native Brendan Todd, who is 39th in FedEx Cup points.
Sungjae Im, Adam Schenk, Denny McCarthy, Chris Kirk and Russell Henley have also entered as they try to improve their points positions heading into the three-tournament playoffs. The top 70 qualify after the Wyndham qualify for the postseason with the top 50 advancing to the second tournament.
