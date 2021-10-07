HIGH POINT — A week into practice,the High Point University women’s basketball team is still in the get-acquainted phase.
“We’ve looked pretty good,” head coach Chelsea Banbury said earlier this week. “They’ve been going hard. We’re not necessarily the smartest in our movements right now, but the girls come and compete and push each other. I’m happy we’re not teaching effort. Now, they have to learn to work together. We have some new players who have been looking good. So we’ve been getting them up to speed and meshing with our returning players.”
The Panthers return the top eight scorers from last season’s squad that went 22-7, earned the program’s first Big South tournament championship and trip to the NCAA tournament, which resulted in a 109-52 loss to powerhouse Connecticut. Banbury also welcomes four newcomers — a graduate transfer, a junior college transfer and two freshmen.
The returning players are led by senior Skyler Curran, who finished second in the Big South in scoring with 17.8 points per game and was named Big South Player of the Year. She is joined by second-team All-Conference selection Jenson Edwards (14.3 points per game), guard Jordan Edwards (7.4 points per game) All-Freshmen team choices Claire Wyatt (a forward who averaged 9.4 points per game) and guard Cydney Johnson (6.9 points per game), sometimes starting point guard Callie Scheier and reserve guards Laimani Simmons and Courtney Meadows.
Also back is 6-3 center Amaria McNear of Kernersville, who missed last season because of a knee injury suffered near the end of the 2019-20 season. Her return and the addition of Jaden Wrightsell, the grad transfer who averaged 10 points and 6.5 rebounds per game over the past two seasons at Tennessee State, help offset the Panthers biggest loss — frontcourt depth with the departure of Chyna McMichel, Zaria Wright, Miya Bull and Danielle Deoul.
“Amaria has been working her way back,” Banbury said. “She and Hayden should give us that presence inside that we need.”
The other newcomers are Iowa Western Community College guard Hayley Berfield and freshman recruits Makyah Terrell of Canton, Ohio, and Shakira Baskerville, who follows Curran and Scheier to HPU from West Forsyth.
“Jaden gives us some physicality that we didn’t have,” Banbury said. “She pushes her teammates every day and has been fun to work with. Makyah has picked things up quickly and looked really good. Hayley has been shooting the ball as well as anybody since practice began. Those three have come in and will provide us with some depth. Shak’s been dealing with some injuries and hasn’t gotten on the court as much yet.”
The Panthers look more athletic and Banbury wants them to play at a faster pace.
“We want to go up-and-down (the floor) but we want to be smart about it,” Banbury said. “We’re going to play fast but not in a hurry. That’s something else we talk about right now, playing fast but not taking bad shots.
One thing that Banbury doesn’t want to duplicate is something she discovered in the Connecticut loss.
“We went back and watched the film and there were mistakes in the Connecticut game that we were coaching at the beginning of the year,” Banbury said. “It’s hard to take in so it’s something I’ve been emphasizing — I watched the film and it was the same mistakes we made on Day One. That can’t be us this year. If we bring something up that we’re trying to correct, we have to correct it. It can’t be the same mistakes in March that we’re making now.”
The Panthers open the season in the new Qubein Center on March 9 against Elon.
gsmith@hpenews.com | 336-888-3543
