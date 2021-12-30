HIGH POINT — High Point University men’s basketball coach Tubby Smith will be honored by the University of Kentucky on Friday for his accomplishments as the Wildcats coach that included winning a national championship.
In ceremonies before a game between Smith’s current and former team, a jersey with his name will be lifted into the rafters of Rupp Arena. Smith is the 44th person overall and fourth Kentucky coach to be so honored. The other coaches with retired jerseys are Wildcat national championship winners Adolph Rupp, Joe B.Hall and Rick Pitino.
“Tubby and I have been friends for years,” current Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “He is so deserving of this honor. He won big here and he did it with class. Tubby impacted so many people in and around this program and he is loved by the players who played for him and by this fan base. I can’t wait to see his banner raised.”
Smith was head coach of the Wildcats for 10 years, from the 1997-98 season through the 2006-07 campaign. His first team became known as the “Comeback Cats” after the Wildcats erased multiple double-digit deficits en route to a 35-4 record and UK’s seventh NCAA championship.
During his 10 seasons, Smith coached the Cats to at least 22 victories each season, totaling a 263-83 record (76%) with the Blue and White. His teams won five regular-season SEC championships and five SEC Tournament crowns, featuring a league championship (regular season or tournament) in seven of his 10 years at UK. His teams advanced to the NCAA Tournament in all 10 seasons, including six trips to the Sweet 16, and had a 23-9 record (71.9%) in the national playoffs.
Smith was three-time National Coach of the Year (1998, 2003, 2005) as well as a three-time SEC Coach of the Year selection while at UK.
The game is the Panthers’ second in three days against an opponent ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Wildcats are No. 18. HPU lost 81-68 to No. 10 Michigan State on Wednesday after staying with the Spartans deep into the second half.
It is just the second time in program history that High Point has faced two ranked opponents in the same week and the third time HPU has faced two ranked opponents in the same season.
Kentucky is also playing for the second time in three days after defeating Missouri in its Southeastern Conference opener on Wednesday.
It is the Panthers’ fourth meeting with Kentucky. The others were during Smith’s time as the UK coach (2001, 2003, 2006).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.