LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Rockers squandered a six-run lead and fell to Kentucky 8-7 in a Wednesday afternoon matinee at Wild Health Stadium.
Down 6-0 after the top of the fourth, the Genomes (44-41) scored eight unanswered runs, seven charged to High Point starting pitcher Liam O’Sullivan and the other against Junior Rincon.
The Genomes began their comeback with four runs in the fourth, coming on an RBI groundout by Samir Duenez, an RBI double from Anderson Miller, an RBI single from Gavin Johns and a throwing error by Rockers’ catcher Dakota Mulcay.
Kentucky took a 7-6 lead in the fifth on a Duenez three-run homer that chased O’Sullivan (L, 0-3). O’Sullivan went 4.2 innings and allowed six hits and three walks while yielding seven runs and striking out five.
Chris Shaw’s RBI single in the sixth scored Clayton Mehlbauer to put the Genomes up 8-6.
The Rockers (43-42) made it 8-7 in the eighth on a solo homer by J.R. DiSarcina, who rejoined the Rockers on Tuesday of this week.
High Point scored two in the first, two in the third and two in the fourth. All were against Kentucky starter Dustin Beggs, who improved to 8-4.
With one out in the first, Ben Aklinski and moved to third on a single by Jerry Downs. Zander Wiel grounded out with Aklinski coming across to score the first run of the game. Logan Morrison followed with a single to center to score Jerry Downs.
In the third, Aklinski singled with one out and scored from first on a double by Downs. Morrison again singled to center to plate Downs to give the Rockers a 4-0 lead.
Michael Russell hit a solo homer in the fourth to put the Rockers ahead 5-0. Aklinski followed with a walk, stole second, and scored on an RBI single from Wiel for a 6-0 advantage.
The teams finish a three-game series today at 6:35 p.m.
