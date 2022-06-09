LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky scored all of its runs against Rockers starter Austin Glorius in the first five innings and romped 8-2 Thursday as High Point suffered its second straight three-game sweep.
Trailing 1-0, the Genomes took the lead for good with four runs in the second on an RBI groundout and a Jimmy Paredes three-run home run. High Point added a run in the fourth, and Kentucky completed the game’s scoring in the fifth on Luke Becker’s one-run single, an RBI double by Parades and Moises Sierra’s two-run single.
The loss was the Rockers’ sixth straight as they dropped to 28-15.
Glorius (2-4), making his second straight shaky start, lasted 41/2 innings as he allowed seven hits, walked three, struck out four and threw just 47 strikes in 83 pitches. He gave up six runs in five innings as the Rockers lost to Gastonia on Saturday and has now allowed at least five runs in three of his last four outings and eight runs in two of the last three.
Joe Johnson, Kyle Mott, Nathan Bates and Jonathon Crawford combined to hold the Genomes hitless over the last 32/3 innings.
The Rockers scored in the first on a fielder’s choice groundout. Michael Martinex launched an RBI single in the fourth.
High Point begins a three-game series at Gastonia today at 6:15 p.m.
