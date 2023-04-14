HIGH POINT — A few Rockers players were in the clubhouse at Truist Point on Friday. Around 40 will pack it on Tuesday for the start of preseason camp which will help manager Jamie Keefe determine the 27 that will be in the dugout April 28 when High Point hosts Long Island on Opening Day.

Keefe is bringing in 20 pitchers to compete for 13-14 spots and 16 position players to compete for 12-13 slots, setting up more competition than last year.

