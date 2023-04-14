HIGH POINT — A few Rockers players were in the clubhouse at Truist Point on Friday. Around 40 will pack it on Tuesday for the start of preseason camp which will help manager Jamie Keefe determine the 27 that will be in the dugout April 28 when High Point hosts Long Island on Opening Day.
Keefe is bringing in 20 pitchers to compete for 13-14 spots and 16 position players to compete for 12-13 slots, setting up more competition than last year.
Keefe boosted the number of prospective pitchers trying to avoid a repeat of last season when his starting rotation was decimated early in the season by injuries and losing players to Major League organizations.
“We decided this year we were going to push hard and sign a lot of arms to protect ourselves from injuries which last year happened in spring training early in the season,” Keefe said. “We have signed an overabundance of arms. We feel better about that because we’ll have 20 or 21 guys where last year we had 17 or 18. . . It’s going to be more of a battle than it’s ever been in High Point to make the club.”
Players will go through a light workout on Tuesday, play simulated games Wednesday through Friday, face Gastonia in an exhibition game April 22 in High Point and then exhibition games against a travel team April 23-25.
The breakdown among invited position players are five outfielders, seven infielders and four infielders.
“These guys are going to get a legitimate amount of at-bats to get an opportunity here offensively and then pitching-wise, they’re going to get enough rest where we can protect them during spring training and don’t overthrow anybody,” Keefe said. “Guys are going to get innings or at-bats, and it’s going to be a knockdown-dragout, really good competitive spring training.”
Although not all players were officially signed Friday, Keefe expects that seven or eight pitchers who report will have Major League experience and that the five in the starting rotation, who will be picked from 10, could have pitched in the big leagues or Triple-A.
The position players feature a lot of new players, with outfielder Ben Aklinski and infielder Zander Wiel the only returning starters who will be available on opening day. Michael Martinez has signed but his return to the team depends on his visa status and Quincy Latimore is returning from a knee injury.
“The one thing we lacked the past couple of years is speed and we put a big focus on that this year,” Keefe said. “Looking at who we are bringing to spring training, it’s going to be a lot different look for the fan base. We’re going to have more team speed, whether it’s taking extra bases or stealing bases or turning singles into doubles or turning doubles into triples, which is huge in this ballpark.”
Among newcomers under contract are Australian League home run standout T.J. Bennett and Japanese Major League veteran Dai-Kang Yang from Taiwan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.