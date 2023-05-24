Rockers logo.jpg

HIGH POINT — The Rockers defeated Lancaster 6-1 on Wednesday at Truist Point, giving skipper Jamie Keefe the 1,000th victory of his managerial career that began in 2001.

“It means I have had a lot of good players and coaches next to me for 21 years,” Keefe said. “To have an opportunity to do this and make a living at it for 30-something years is really special. This game has been good to me. I don’t want that real job yet.”

