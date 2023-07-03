HPTSPTS-07-04-23 JERNIGAN

Right: Bishop McGuinness’ Adelaide Jernigan, right, defends during a summer-league game Thursday against Parkland at T.W. Andrews.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — Adelaide Jernigan has a decision to make.

Jernigan, a rising junior at Bishop McGuinness, is one of the most sought-after recruits in the area. She’s drawn attention from some of the top women’s basketball programs in the country.