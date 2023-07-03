HIGH POINT — Adelaide Jernigan has a decision to make.
Jernigan, a rising junior at Bishop McGuinness, is one of the most sought-after recruits in the area. She’s drawn attention from some of the top women’s basketball programs in the country.
And over the next couple years she’ll decide which one she’ll play for in college.
“It’s been stressful sometimes,” she said recently following a summer-league game. “Because I have to deal with workouts, training, AAU — but also more importantly to have a life outside of it and enjoy the summer.
“I’ve tried to balance it a lot more, and I feel like I’ve done a better job of it. It was pretty heavy in the beginning, because June 1 was when coaches could reach out. That was a little crazy, because it was during exams.
“So, it’s been stressful. But I feel like the relationships I have with some coaches are definitely more significant than others. It’s really important to just grow, keep talking and building relationships.”
Jernigan, a 5-foot-11 shooting guard, has helped lead the Villains to NCHSAA 1A state championships the last two seasons, performed well with her Winston-Salem Stealers travel team, and participated in USA Basketball’s U17 Trials in May 2022.
She started getting interest from schools in the eighth-grade, she said. The last two years in high school she started gaining more. And since coaches have recently been allowed to contact her directly, it’s been a lot.
Jernigan has gotten offers from about 20 schools — national powers like Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Michigan and Miami; in-state contenders like Wake Forest, N.C. State, Charlotte and Davidson; and top academic schools like Harvard.
So, it can be overwhelming, but she’s handling it well, said Bishop coach Brian Robinson, who also runs the Winston-Salem Stealers program.
“It doesn’t faze her,” he said. “She understands she needs to get better and she wants to get better. She has big goals for herself. It’s really unlike a lot of kids I’ve had in the past where they’ll start getting offers and they get the big head — but not this one.
“It’s just the way she is. She’s a very humble kid. She’s been that way since I met her.”
Robinson has coached Jernigan since elementary school. He joked that he initially thought he scared her away, because she was so quiet as a little kid. But she kept coming back. Even now, she regularly stops at Robinson’s facility in Kernersville to work on her game before heading to school and recently helped with his camps.
“She’s a good example,” he said. “You always want your best player to be your hardest worker. The fact that she’s one to do that — and not for show, she wants to do that — it’s pretty neat to have that in your program. She represents us very well. I’m really proud and very happy to be her coach. And hopefully I can help her over the next two years get where she wants to get to.”
Robinson — who has over 500 coaching wins, 11 state titles and a trio of gold medals — has had dozens of players recruited. So, he’s well-versed in the process and the people involved. And his programs are filled with former players willing to help guide.
“It’s a relationship thing with the college coaches,” said Robinson, whose advice to players during their recruitment is to not burn bridges. “I’ve known those folks for a long time. And I know a lot of them have different jobs, but they’re still in the college coaching world.
“I think they know I want something good for them — if I think this kid can play, I’ll definitely speak on their behalf. Really that’s how it worked with her. I thought she had a chance to be pretty good. So, I told some people and it played out the way it needed to play out.”
There is a lot to consider when considering schools and basketball programs. But Jernigan has a couple criteria.
“It’s very important to have that family feel, seeing the girls interact with each other and if they enjoy being with each other,” she said. “Having that family — I know it’s cliche to say sometimes.
“But if you get hurt, would you be happy there, would you enjoy being there? That’s what I think about. And education is important, so what I want to major in. All of that crosses my mind in making the decision.”
The early signing period will begin in early November of her senior year followed by the regular signing period in mid-April. Although she is anxious about turning down the schools she’s gotten to know, she’s looking forward to choosing the one she’ll play for.
“I’m really excited for it,” Jernigan said. “I can’t wait to say yes to a school and just be really excited and happy to be in that position. I’m looking forward to that. That’s what I think about first — when times are stressful I think about that and how excited I will be when I commit.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | @HPEmichael
