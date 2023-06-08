HPTSPTS-06-09-23 HOF GOLF.jpg

Joe Jaspers watches the flight of his ball as he tees off during the second round of the National Senior Amateur Hall of Fame tournament at Willow Creek Golf Course on Thursday.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Subpar scores were rare during the second round of the National Senior Amateur Hall of Fame tournament Thursday.

Joe Jaspers of Huntersville and Sherill Britt of West End enjoyed two of the four in the featured Senior Division as they tied for lowest score with a pair of 2-under 70s as Jaspers took the lead and Britt moved into a tie for second after 36 of the 54 holes.