HIGH POINT — Subpar scores were rare during the second round of the National Senior Amateur Hall of Fame tournament Thursday.
Joe Jaspers of Huntersville and Sherill Britt of West End enjoyed two of the four in the featured Senior Division as they tied for lowest score with a pair of 2-under 70s as Jaspers took the lead and Britt moved into a tie for second after 36 of the 54 holes.
Jaspers, the only player to shoot under par in both rounds, added to a first-round 71 for a total of 3-under-ar 141 and a 3-stroke lead over Britt and first-round lead Rick Cloninger.
Jaspers played steady golf, making birdies on Nos. 2 and 10 while also carding 16 pars.
Britt improved on a first round 74 for his 144 total. He made birdies on 3, 9 and 10 and bogeyed 14.
Cloninger, who shot 69 in the rain on Wednesday, skied to 3-over 75. He started well with a birdie on four but his round fell apart with four bogeys in a five hole stretch from 6-10.
Steve Harwell, another former winner, is another stroke back at 145 after shooting 73. Bob Royak, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Wednesday, moved into fifth place at 4-over 148 as he recovered from a first-round 77 by shooting 71.
