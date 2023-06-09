HIGH POINT — Joe Jaspers couldn’t recall a day when he made so many long putts.
Jaspers canned all five of his birdies from long distance as he won his first National Senior Amateur Hall of Fame title in an 8-shot rout over three golfers Friday at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek course.
“I can’t remember when I putted that well,” Jaspers said. “All of them were at least 25 or 30 feet. It was crazy.”
Jaspers, who began the day with a three-stroke lead, had just one bogey as he shot the day’s best score of 4-under-par 68 and finished with a total of 7-under-par 209.
“I think I had the speed of the greens right and some days they just go in,” said Jaspers, an Iowa native who lives in Huntersville. “Most days they don’t.”
A pair of former winners, Bob Royak and Rick Cloninger, and tied for second with Sherrill Britt at 217.
Jaspers rolled in his first bomb on No.3 and followed with one on No. 5. He suffered his only hiccup with a three-putt on No.8 and got that stroke right back by canning a putt from the front edge of the green on No. 9.
That put him ahead by four and he stretched the lead with birdies on No. 12 (after coming close to putting his drive into a creek) and No. 15 that sandwiched a couple of chip-and-putt par saves.
“It was one of those days,” Jaspers said. “The putts rolled in and made up for some bad shots. Yesterday, I hit the ball better but when the putts are rolling in, it makes a big difference.”
The victory was the first of the year for Jaspers.
“I tweaked my back in April but it’s nothing structural,” Jaspers said. “I started going to the physical therapist and started doing some exercises. I’ve started feeling better swinging the golf club and I’m not worried about this or that.”
Cloninger and Britt, playing mostly par golf, couldn’t keep pace while Royak, who opened with a 77 in the rain on Wednesday, climbed up the leaderboard with a 69.
“(Jaspers) put on a clinic,” Cloninger said.
Royak, who was this year’s Hall of Fame inductee, made five birdies, the last one on No. 17 and two bogeys, the last one on No. 18, which cost him sole possession of second.
“I played really well,” Royak said. “The greens were rolling really well but if you didn’t stay below the hole it was really tough.”
Cloninger was at 1-under for the day until he made double bogey in No. 14 after driving into a fairway bunker and didn’t fully clear the lip with his second shot. Britt was 1-under for the day before bogeying 15 and 16.
“We weren’t making a run at him,” Cloninger said. “Joe was hitting it solid, hitting it on the green and made a couple of 30-footers on us. We were watching the scores and no one was making any birdies. The holes didn’t have any flat spots around them and if you were in the wrong spot, you couldn’t be aggressive. The top 10 guys were really good players and none of us made a lot of putts.”
Steve Harwell, a former winner who played in the group ahead of Jaspers, finished fifth at 3-over 219. He moved his way into second at even par before making double bogey on No. 16 and bogey on No. 18.
