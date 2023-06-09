HPTSPTS-06-08-23 HOF GOLF.jpg

Joe Jaspers of Huntersville tees off during the final round of the National Senior Amateur Hall of Fame tournament at Willow Creek Golf Course on Friday. Jaspers won the senior division by eight strokes.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Joe Jaspers couldn’t recall a day when he made so many long putts.

Jaspers canned all five of his birdies from long distance as he won his first National Senior Amateur Hall of Fame title in an 8-shot rout over three golfers Friday at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek course.