Editor’s note: On the job for less than three weeks, new High Point University men’s basketball coach Alan Huss recently sat down with Enterprise reporter Greer Smith for a question-and-answer session in which he talked about his time on the job, filling out his staff, recruiting, his vision for the program and his background. Here is a transcript of the interview.
Q. What has been like for you since becoming head coach?
A. “It’s been a challenge. There’s a lot of new things to learn. When you come into a new situation, you’ve got not only the basketball things but also just the logistical challenges of being the new person in a new place and also the culture of the university, learning not just the personalities of the team but the staff and the university as a whole, the athletic department as a whole.”
Q. What’s been the most difficult thing?
A.“It’s not been one thing, it’s the sum of all the parts. It’s a number of things and it seems when you plug one, something else pops up. But that comes with new and that’s to be expected.”
Q. And you’re having to balance taking the job here with your family remaining in Omaha until the end of the school year. How is that going?
A.“I’ve got a 14-year-old finishing eighth grade and an 18-yard-old finishing her senior year of high school so it’s a challenge, particularly since I’ve only got a few more months with the oldest being in the house a few more months. It’s not ideal being away but we understand that’s part of being a basketball family. It comes with the territory from time to time. But we understand this change is going to be great long term for our family. We’re making that work.”
Q. What’s the best thing you’ve discovered about the university?
A.“It’s something new every day. The people are certainly the best. It’s easy to fall in love with the beauty of campus, but it’s the people. I use the word aligned and that starts with Dr, Qubein and works down to each person. THe alignment of each person toward a common goal is not common in academia in 2023, I knew what the values were at the top. Talking to the upper-level administration during the hiring process and then seeing the alignment down to each employee is pretty awesome. I want to be part of a culture like that.”
Q. Have you gotten a bead on where the program is?
A.“Last year, just watching their film, I’ve gotten a better handle on it. I’m more focused on the individual pieces and how they might fit in differently for us going forward. I think last year, they started off trying to play at a fast tempo. They had some ball security issues, which led to them slowing it down and getting more deliberate. The returners have had a taste of a high-level pace which is going to be a staple of what we do. The first couple of workouts here, we’ve been trying to install that. The difficult thing with pace is it has to be an every possession thing. You do it 10 out of 10 possessions and maybe you take advantage of it, maybe 1 or 2 of those possessions. The challenge for guys if they don’t see immediate results all 10 times we pace with that pace, nothing is going to happen probably 7 or 8 times, in the world of instant gratification in 2023, it’s a challenge getting them to stay true to that process. That will be our challenge this summer, in the fall and even the last couple of weeks of spring, getting them to do their jobs consistently with the pace that’s expected.”
Q. So you are going to run the same offense as you did at Creighton?
A.“Yes, my job at Creighton was to run the offense. I put a lot of thought,time and effort into trying to make it work, finding effective tweaks to it, just understanding the details of it. But that’s our goal to replicate what we were doing.”
Q.What are looking for player-wise and skill-set wise. You have a lot of holes to fill with Jaden House and Zack Austin, the top two scorers, leaving?
A.“We knew that coming in. Sometimes is change is good for everybody involved. For Jaden and Zack, I hope they find what they want. I didn’t get to know (Bryant) Randleman much but those other two guys, they have been great dealing with us. If they feel they have better opportunities than High Point University basketball, they have the right to explore those.
“As far as where we pivot from there, we are looking for guys who are skilled on the basketball court, who want to be a part of something bigger than themselves. It would seem that those two things would be a given but they’re not in 2023 student-athletes, particularly basketball players. They have to fit in culturally outside of basketball, that they want everything we have to offer at High Point University. If you recruit solely because of basketball, it doesn’t work as a program. It will work to win a game here and there but it’s not sustainable. Those are the things we want to do.
“So we have to get guys in here and get to work because of the pace that people talk about Creighton playing with vertically. But, It’s more of the half-court pace, one action flowing right into another action, flowing into another action. Our guys will say it’s fun to play that way but to step on the practice floor and do it, it’s a challenge and it’s an all-the-time thing. So we want to identify some guys and get them on campus in the coming days and weeks. We’ll find a group excited at being at High Point and we’ll be just fine.”
Q. Is it a correct perception that Creighton’s offense is based on constant movement?
A.“I hate to keep using the word pace but that is what is, both halfcourt and full court. People talk about the set plays that Coach Mac (Greg McDermott) runs. And there are some out of time outs. But many of those actions are movements and concepts that we drill. Many of those actions are just great reads. The big thing that our guys have to understand is that with freedom comes the ability to make the correct read and unselfish play. Everything fits together. If guys care more about the university than themselves, they’re more likely to be about more than putting their head down and wanting to score. They want to be part of a team and it’s all connected in my mind. That’s why we have to find guys who are unselfish and want to be a part of it.
Q.Are you confident that you can find guys similar to those you recruited at Creighton?
A.“Absolutely. We will sacrifice at times athletes for guys who fit us. They’ll need to have the athleticism to keep up with the pace but whether they can touch the top of the square (on the backboard) is inconsequential to me. They’ve got to be able to dribble, pass, shoot and think. If they can do that. We’ll be fine.”
Q.What do you mean when you say think?
A.“Making reads. So much of basketball when you go to a high school game or club game now, so much of it is head down and trying to score a basket. If you are on a team, the ball is rarely in your hands. Most of it is played with the ball outside your hands. So you’ve got to make reads, make cuts, make the right play defensively, make a great pass. Anybody at this level, can go one-on-one and get a basket. We’ve got to have guys who can do the little things. It will be easier for the guy with ball in his hands if we make the right reads and play at the right pace.
Q.Will it be easier to find the guys you want because of the transfer portal?
A.“Easier is the wrong word. The portal is the portal. It’s a reality we deal with now. Is it the way I learned to build a program? No. It’s going to allow us access to a wider range of guys, especially since I was hired late, it’s another opportunity to retool the roster. It’s a bit of a challenge because we can look at film and numbers and find guys that could help us on the basketball floor. I like to refer to recruitment of guys in the portal as microwave recruitments. Used to be, you built relationships with the family and coaches and mentors of a player over a two-year period. By the time you were two years in, you knew what you were getting from a character standpoint. You had an idea if a kid was going to be a rockstar of a leader from Day One. . .You knew if they were just interested in basketball. . .But with the portal, we’ve got to trust our network as a staff to perform due diligence in finding out what a player is about.. . .The biggest challenge is there are talented guys who won’t fit. We’ve got to put round pegs in round holes and don’t try to force guys into fitting what we’re trying to do in basketball and High Point University because we have some things that not everyone is looking for.”
Q. What are the differences for you in being a head coach at a boarding school and being a head coach here?
A.“Boarding school basketball is a challenge. Being a coach at one might be the most challenging job in basketball. You have the challenges that you have at the college level plus the kids aren’t independent. They don’t drive. You’re fighting the battles of trying to convince parents to let their 15, 16 or 17 year olds out of the house a couple of years early. But it’s similar to college. If anything prepared me for this, and people look at the record at Creighton and say that’s why I’m here now, my time at boarding school prepared me for this. You’re dealing with the academic component, dealing with all the things at that level. I genuinely believe we’ll have success at this level because of my time spent there. I learned to interact with faculty and staff and athletic directors and board of directors. What I did there is what I’m doing here but on a smaller scale.”
Q. Which coach had the biggest influence on you as a mentor?
A.“That’s hard. I’ve had a lot of small influences. At the high school level playing football and basketball, it was part of being a team. At the college level, Dana Altman, who is now at Oregon, was my college coach at Creighton and taught me first how to take a butt-chewing as a freshman and also taught how to be a part of something bigger than myself. That’s a lesson that’s served me in life. Coach Mac at Creighton is a guy who, outside of the basketball piece, I just look at how he treated people throughout the program from the student manager to the boosters to the athletic support staff to people at games. It touched me and I don’t know if I would know how to treat people the right way if I had not had six years with him. Just from an overall standpoint of how to manage a program, that’s a huge takeaway, something I might have taken for granted, not that I would treat people poorly. But the care he put in every day to make sure people were treated the right way serves the university well. I hope to establish the same thing here. All of my coaches showed me different ways to do things but at the end of the day, it’s about trusting your convictions. I’ve got an idea of what I want to do, now it’s a matter of executing it to the best of our abilities.
Q. Are your assistant coaches already out trying to find players?
A. We’re working at it. We’re up late trying to figure out who fits and who doesn’t. We’re working on it hard.
Q. What’s the challenge for a completely new staff in trying to build a program and attract players?
A.Right now, the biggest challenge is building the university’s brand. Locally, it’s terrific. Our job is to build our brand as a basketball program into something that’s compatible with the rest of the university. We’ve got to help people understand what High Point basketball is and create an identity. That is what we’re doing now, touch as many as people as we can and tell them how we’re going to play, what our plan is. When you are starting new, people have to have a bit of blind faith in you in what you’re going to do. They’ve got to trust my vision. That’s the biggest thing, help them understand we’re going to do big things here, that the men’s basketball team is going to match the rest of the university. . .We need to establish a brand of winning and a brand of exciting basketball that will be marketable to student-athletes in the region, then nationally and internationally.
Q.Is there a timeline on when you want to have most of your team put together?
A.The tagline right now is aggressive patience. I’m not sleeping particularly well because I’m worried about who we’re going to have wearing our jerseys and sitting in these spaces and practicing on our floor. At the same time, we can recover from not getting a player. But it’s hard to recover from taking the wrong player. We have to make sure we have guys who fit and want to be here for the right reasons. . .We’re beating the bushes. . .We’re trying to widen our scope into recruiting areas which have not been traditional hotbeds of High Point men’s basketball. We’re trying to do that and as we identify guys, we make sure we get guys who fit our overall mission. But we’re going nationally and internationally and look for the best fits.
“My experience is I’ve never been at a place where guys came to us remotely and we were able to win championships. I’ve always needed to be a little creative as have the guys on the staff. The 18 years I’ve been doing this, I’ve been to six continents and probably 75-80 countries recruiting basketball players. So we’ll look over the world but also locally so as we improve our brand, High Point will be at the top of their minds as well.”
