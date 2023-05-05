HIGH POINT — New head coach Alan Huss is making headway restocking the High Point University men’s basketball roster.

Huss has signed five transfers and one high school recruit. Four of the transfers were announced as in the Panthers fold by the team’s Twitter account. They are Tren Benham, a 6-3 guard from Lipscomb; Duke Miles, a 6-2 guard from Troy University; Kezza Giffa, a 6-2 Frenchman who began his career at Texas-El Paso and played last season at Daytona (Beach) State community college; and Cade Potter, a 6-8 forward from Utah State.

Trending Videos