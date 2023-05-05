HIGH POINT — New head coach Alan Huss is making headway restocking the High Point University men’s basketball roster.
Huss has signed five transfers and one high school recruit. Four of the transfers were announced as in the Panthers fold by the team’s Twitter account. They are Tren Benham, a 6-3 guard from Lipscomb; Duke Miles, a 6-2 guard from Troy University; Kezza Giffa, a 6-2 Frenchman who began his career at Texas-El Paso and played last season at Daytona (Beach) State community college; and Cade Potter, a 6-8 forward from Utah State.
The other transfer announced his commitment on social media this week. He is Liam McChesney, a 6-10 Canadian who played two seasons at Utah State and last season at Illinois State. The high school recruit, who announced his commitment on Twitter, is Denzel Hines, a 6-7 small forward from Colony High School in Ontario, California.
Benham, who went to Concord (N.C.) Academy, averaged 16.2 points per game and was named to ASUN All-Freshman in 2021-22 but dipped to averaging 6.6 as a sophomore last season.
Miles, who played in just six games for Troy last season and hails from Montgomery, Alabama, averaged 9.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 49 games over three seasons. Potter, from Orange, California, never saw action in two seasons at Utah State. He redshirted as a freshman in 2021-22 and according to his Instagram post, left the program after suffering a knee injury.
Giffa played a total of 53 minutes at UTEP as a freshman in 2021-22 and averaged 10.8 points last season at Daytona State.
McChesney started 19 games last season at Illinois State. He averaged 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds while leading the Redbirds in blocks with 26. Hines averaged 23 points and nine rebounds last season and was named his conference’s MVP.
The six additions boosted the Panthers number of scholarship players to 10 as they join holdovers Bryson Childress, Alex Holt, Abdoulaye Thiam and Justin Taylor. The newcomers help replace a host of players who have entered the transfer portal — Jaden House, Zack Austin, Bryant Randleman, Emmanuel Izunabor, Ahmard Harvey, Jake Koverman, Ahmil FLowers, Jaden House and Sam Perez.
House and Austin were the Panthers’ top two scorers. Point guard Randleman and center Izunabor were starters.
