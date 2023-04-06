HIGH POINT — High Point University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Alan Huss announced his first hire to the 2023-24 staff with the addition of assistant coach Mike Nesbitt on Thursday.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike Nesbitt to our coaching staff at High Point University," Huss said. "I had the opportunity to coach Mike in high school and college. As a player, Mike was the ultimate competitor. His competitiveness combined with his excellence as an on-court coach and relentless recruiting abilities make him an invaluable addition to our team.”

