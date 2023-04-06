HIGH POINT — High Point University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Alan Huss announced his first hire to the 2023-24 staff with the addition of assistant coach Mike Nesbitt on Thursday.
"We are thrilled to welcome Mike Nesbitt to our coaching staff at High Point University," Huss said. "I had the opportunity to coach Mike in high school and college. As a player, Mike was the ultimate competitor. His competitiveness combined with his excellence as an on-court coach and relentless recruiting abilities make him an invaluable addition to our team.”
Nesbitt played for Huss in high school as a senior at La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana. In college, Nesbitt played three seasons at Missouri A&T before transferring to New Mexico for his final season of eligibility, where Huss was an assistant coach. He graduated from Missouri A&T with his undergraduate degree in business management before obtaining a finance MBA from New Mexico.
Nesbitt spent the last year as the head coach at Panola College in Carthage, Texas. He led the Ponies to a new school record in wins, going 28-5 on the year, with a conference record of 17-2 in the NJCAA Region XIV. Following the 2022-23 season, Nesbitt was named the Region XIV East Coach of the Year. He guided five players to postseason All-Conference honors, including two, first-team members, one second-team member and two honorable-mention members.
“I’m extremely grateful to Coach Huss for this opportunity at High Point,” Nesbitt said. "I’m eager to get to work helping our student-athletes achieve their goals on and off the court.”
