Nic Sturdifen, left, owner of the High Point Hushpuppies, speaks prior to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Ed Price Field located in the High Point Athletic Complex on Friday.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — As the new owner of the High Point Hushpuppies, Nic Sturdifen spent part of Thursday afternoon helping an intern place PupNation banners on the outfield fence and elsewhere at Ed Price Field.

It was part of the last-minute push to get the facility ready for the Hushpuppies’ season-opening weekend that starts tonight with a game against the Sandhills Bogeys at 7 p.m. and continues with playing host to the Lenoir Legends on Sunday at 4 p.m.

