HIGH POINT — As the new owner of the High Point Hushpuppies, Nic Sturdifen spent part of Thursday afternoon helping an intern place PupNation banners on the outfield fence and elsewhere at Ed Price Field.
It was part of the last-minute push to get the facility ready for the Hushpuppies’ season-opening weekend that starts tonight with a game against the Sandhills Bogeys at 7 p.m. and continues with playing host to the Lenoir Legends on Sunday at 4 p.m.
Times for other games Monday through Saturday will be 6:30 p.m.
For Sturdifen, Thursday was just part of what has been a whirlwind of activity needed since he bought the Old North State League collegiate wooden bat team in January.
Sturdifen lives in Burlington, played football at Averett University in Danville, Virginia, and owns a company that trains teachers and school administrators on how to connect with students. He bought the Hushpuppies as an entry into the sports industry.
“I wanted to create a vehicle where people can come out and do new things, and build on the legacy baseball had in this area,” Sturdifen said. “Overall, I want to bring more to High Point.”
He chose to do it with the Hushpuppies even though the market already has two established baseball teams – the independent professional league Rockers and and the area’s other collegiate team team, the HiToms of the Coastal Plain League.
“It’s a growing area and I think this will fill a hole in this area that wasn’t being filled,” Sturdifn said. “I talked with Pete Fisch of the Rockers and they’re in a whole different stratosphere. The HiToms are in the CPL, a well-respected league. There’s a lot of college guys who can play and a lot of local baseball here. I was interested in keeping things local, getting guys here on their summer vacation.”
The Hushpuppies have played at Ed Price before but have been at Truist Point the past two seasons. In trying to establish his own niche, Sturdifen has returned to Ed Price with help from the city of High Point.
Dugouts have been extended to accommodate Old North State League 32-man rosters, bullpens have been widened to allow two pitchers to warm up at a time and security fencing has been added and improvements have been made to concession stands and restrooms.
And those PupNation signs: they abound on the fencing that surrounds the field and at the top the bleachers.
“There’s a lot going into it,” Sturdifen said. “ “We’re trying to create our own atmosphere. We’re trying to turn a rec league into — we probably won’t know until the opening weekend is over. But a big thing is security so parents will know their kids are in a secure space, Safety is a big concern … I want the community to have a good time. I want people to come together and have a good place.
Around 90 percent of the roster are players from the area who compete at Division II, Division III and junior colleges.
“It’s one thing to fill a roster, it’s another to fill with quality players and you have that here,” Sturdifen said. “That part made sense. I see it as a vehicle to bring more groups in and get them engaged in the sport of baseball. We’ve got players worth paying to watch.”
Rob Shore returns as the manager with Zack Lambeth as his assistant.
“He was a big reason I settled on this team,” Sturdifen said. “I didn’t want to start over with coaches. He’s a guy you want on your team … He’s well-respected in the baseball community, It made sense and made it an easy decision.”
There will be food trucks and Sturdifen plans on having different fun activities. Pets are welcome.
“A successful venture for this would be seeing the game of baseball enjoyed by families across this area, consistently,” Sturdifen said. “I want to show what baseball can be. I want to leave the game pure and add an entertainment factory different from what the Rockers and HiToms are doing … It’s not a competition with them. We want to make that clear.
“The competition for us is being the best at what we are, whatever that is. We want to establish our identity. We’re going to a fun, safe environment but fun in a different way. The baseball will remain untouched. Outside of that, we want people to have a fun time, whether that’s Soul Train dance lines or cornhole tournaments. Anything that’s different for people to come out and have a good time.”
