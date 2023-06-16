HIGH POINT — The Hushpuppies had plenty of offense, just not enough when they really needed it.
High Point more than doubled its opponent in hits for the game but couldn’t overcome a couple timely runs and a handful of unlucky breaks in falling 2-1 against the River City Skippers in Old North State League summer collegiate baseball Friday evening at Ed Price Field.
“Last night we had hits and tonight we had hits, but we couldn’t string them together enough to get more runs in for our pitching staff,” said Hushpuppies coach Rob Shore, who recently won the NCHSAA 1A state championship with Uwharrie Charter. “Tip your cap to their guys — they didn’t walk a single one of us tonight.
“That plays a major factor. We won three games in a row last week, and we were getting walked a lot and then hitting behind that. So, we were hitting with extra baserunners. And we had to try to earn everything tonight. We just couldn’t get those hits back-to-back.”
Eli Willen had two doubles, a sacrifice fly and an RBI for High Point (6-8), which outhit the Skippers from Elizabeth City by an 8-3 margin for the game. JR Lingerfelt and Cody Donnell each had two hits.
The Hushpuppies put a runner on third with less than two outs in the second and again in the seventh and came up empty. Meanwhile, River City scored single runs in the fifth on a stolen base play and in the seventh on a pitch to the backstop.
High Point finally broke through in the eighth with three straight singles by former High Point Christian standout Carson Yates, Lingerfelt and recent Wesleyan Christian graduate Christian Walker and a sacrifice fly by Willen.
But the Hushpuppies, who had a handful of hard-hit balls snagged by the defense or just come up short of the outfield fence, couldn’t scrape across anything more.
“That’s the game of baseball — we struck the ball just as good as they did, if not better,” Shore said. “Their runs came off a first-and-third situation where we threw it all the way through and on a passed ball. They didn’t even drive in a run. That’s the game of baseball, and the other team played outstanding defense.”
Andrew Copeland got the win in seven innings for the Skippers (8-5), who got a hit each from Ethan Robinson, Joshua Wise and Joe Hoerchler. Preston Workman took the loss for High Point, despite pitching reasonably well — striking out four in seven innings.
The Hushpuppies will host the Sanford Spinners, a Central Division foe, tonight at 6:30 at Ed Price Field.
“Of course you want to win all the games,” Shore said. “But hopefully losing these last three will help these guys be a little motivated to take it a little more seriously tomorrow and be able to handle some of the adversity that goes on during a game. I think we lost our composure a little bit tonight.
“And that always plays into how the rest of the game goes, how you finish that inning. We’ve got to be able to contain that against the Sanford Spinners, and hopefully we can continue to hit the ball like we did tonight. But we’ve got to be able to hit the ball back-to-back, and there were some situations tonight where we didn’t need a hit.”
