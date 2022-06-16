HIGH POINT — Hushpuppies second baseman Logan Sawyer wanted to make amends for his shortcomings.
Getting a chance in the bottom of the eighth and the score tied against the Lenoir Legends, he did.
Sawyer, who had only produced an RBI groundout at the plate and committed a noncostly fielding error in the top of the eighth, belted a single that allowed Drake Carrick to score the go-ahead run then scored a baserunning play that’s a favorite of High Point coach Rob Shore as the Hushpuppies (9-2) escaped 8-6 in a Old North State League matinee Thursday.
“I had to make up for the error and my performance, I was 0 for 3, I had to do something for the team,” said Sawyer, who will be an incoming freshman at Brevard College after graduating from Uwharrie Carter, where he played for Shore.
Sawyer laced the second of three straight singles after Carrick got the first, ending 2 innings of no-hit pitching by Owen Lester. Carrick stole second, putting Sawyer into position to drive in the go-ahead run.
“He just happened to hang me a 1-2 breaking ball in the middle of the plate,” Sawyer said. “I let my hands ride and smoked it back up the middle.”
Gavin Sentell followed with a single and Sawyer moved to third. With Dylan Driver batting against a new Legends pitcher, Sentell broke for second on what looked like a steal attempt. When the Legends catcher threw to second, Sentell stopped about halfway between the bases while Sawyer broke for the plate and scored easily. Sentell was able to return to first, keeping the inning alive until it ended on a popout.
“I love any baserunning play,” Sawyer said. “One of my better attributes on the baseball field is my speed. Any play like that I love it. Coach comes over and decides we’re going to do the stop-steal. As soon as the catcher throws through to second, I’m taking off.”
Shore said it’s a play he had used for years.
“If they’re going to give us a run like that, we’re going to take it,” Shore said. “They brought in a new pitcher so they’re not probably thinking we’re going to run a play like that. Our key is if the catcher throws it through, the runner from first is going to stop and we’re taking off from third immediately. There’s two out and we don’t want to give away an out sliding into second.
“The other key is telling the batter not to swing because we have a play on. They threw it through and we walked home.”
Sawyer’s fielding error put the Legends leadoff batter on first, and a single gave Lenoir runners on first and second with none out. Hushpuppies reliever Dylan Story then got out of the inning with a groundball to third that turned into a double play and a flyout to end the inning.
Story, who was the winning pitcher, retired the Legends in order in the ninth. Replacing starter Cameron Guarino, Story was dominant except for the seventh, when he put two runners on and they scored on a fielding error, forcing the 6-6 tie.
“Dylan’s a guy who looks for ground balls and easy pop flys,” Shore said. “He throws a lot of offspeed stuff for strikes. . .We just needed to make the plays but made an error that cost us two runs. Dylan did a great job that gave us a chance if we played defense. And that’s what happened.”
High Point broke in front when Bret Mersman smacked a ground-rule double that scored Sentell in the first. Lenior evened the score in the bottom of the inning, and Sawyer put the Hushpuupies in front with his RBI fielder’s choice in the second.
Lenior went up 3-2 in the top of third but High Point bounced back with three in the bottom of the inning and went in front 5-3. After doubling and then going to third on a passed ball, Driver scored the first run on a wild pitch. J.R. Lingerfelt drove in the other two with a single that scored Mersman and Carson Yates.
Both teams tallied one in the fourth — High Point’s run coming across on a sacrifice fly — and the score stayed 6-4 until the seventh.
The Hushpuppies return to action on Monday at the Fayetteville Chutes and next play at Truist Point on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
