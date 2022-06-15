HIGH POINT — The Hushpuppies struck as Mecklenburg’s pitchers struggled in the midday heat Wednesday.
Sending 16 batters to the plate, High Point scored 11 runs on six hits and six walks in the fourth inning and cruised to a 16-6 victory in an Old North State League game stopped in the seventh-inning by run rule.
“These summer-league games, you’ll run into a good starter but once you get to their bullpen, a lot of teams are light,” Hushpuppies manager Rob Shore said. “We have a lot of pitching, and that’s one thing I’m thankful for. Our pitchers threw strikes and kept us in the game, and we hit the ball when we needed to.”
The Hushpuppies rolled against Mecklenburg starter Lanson Otte and reliever Canon Pierce in breaking open a tie game. Bases-loaded walks forced in the first three runs, and Dylan Driver and Colin Smith each laced a run-scoring single.
High Point Christian product Carter Bass, who scored the first run, laced a two-run single, Matt Martinez drilled a two-run double, and after two more walks, Ethan Martin laced another two-run single, making the lead 14-3.
“When you get walked a lot, you have to be able to hit behind that,” Shore said. “That 11-run inning, we did that. I was pleased with our approaches at the plate.”
Mecklenburg cut the lead to single digits only once, pulling within 15-6 on a two-run single in the sixth after Shore started substituting freely as temperatures climbed.
Bret Mersmon clinched the victory with a solo home run that ticked the lead to 10 in the seventh, triggering the run rule as the Hushpuppies improved to 8-2.
Mecklenburg got on the board first when a throwing error to first with bases loaded allowed all three runners to score in the second. High Point countered with three in the bottom of the inning. Martin drove in the first run with a ground-rule double and Jordan Burrough followed with a two-run single.
Shore thought his team held up well in the heat.
“It is hot out here and the guys are hot and can have mental mistakes,” Shore said. “I think our guys stayed keyed up throughout the game, I didn’t see too much laziness. But when you’re up like we were, sometimes you do some things that you don’t normally do.”
The Hushpuppies return to action against Lenoir in another 10 a.m. matinee game at Truist Point.
