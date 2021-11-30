HIGH POINT — Amarya Huggins hit a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left to help lift Southwest Guilford past crosstown rival High Point Central 40-45 in nonconference boys basketball Tuesday at Central’s Coach Carter Court.
In the girls game, Southwest rolled past Central 57-9.
The Cowboys (1-0) led by 10 heading to the fourth quarter before the Bison (0-2) rallied to even the score 45-all on a pair of free throws by Tre Hill with 44 seconds left.
Central got a stop on defense but, scrambling for the rebound, couldn’t hang onto the ball and Southwest retained possession. The inbounds play found Huggins in the right corner for a wide-open 3 and a 48-45 lead.
The Bison had a shot to tie but missed their 3-point attempt and the follow.
Huggins, after missing the front end of a one-and-one with 4.3 seconds left but corralling the offensive rebound, sank two free throws with one second left to seal the victory.
Huggins finished with 17 points to lead the Cowboys, who led by five in the first half before taking a 23-19 lead into halftime. Mason Drabik added 10 points, followed by Corbin Wilson with nine.
Hill scored 14 points to lead Central, which clawed within two three minutes into the fourth but trailed by eight with three minutes to go. Zak Price, Owen Innocent and Jayden Griffin each followed with nine points.
GIRLS GAME
Courtney Taylor scored 15 points to lead Southwest (1-0), which led by 14 points after one quarter and scored all 22 points of the second to lead 40-4 at halftime.
Jocelyn Foust and Aja Hairston each added 10 points as the Cowgirls forced turnovers and quickly raced upcourt for scores near the basket. Their lead peaked at 51 in the second half.
Eleanor Ilderton hit a 3-pointer to lead the Bison (0-2), who had three scorers with two points each.
Central plays again Friday at archrival TW Andrews, while Southwest plays Tuesday at Mount Tabor.
SW GUILFORD BOYS 50, HP CENTRAL 45
SWG 13 10 15 12 - 50
HPC 8 11 9 17 - 45
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Amarya Huggins 17, Mason Drabik 10, Wilson 9, Giant 8, Miller 2, Scarborough 2, Bennett 2
HIGH POINT CENTRAL
Tre Hill 14, Price 9, Innocent 9, Griffin 9, Cook 2, Nwabueze 2
WW GUILFORD GIRLS 57, HP CENTRAL 9
SWG 18 22 10 7 - 57
HPC 4 0 2 3 - 9
SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Courtney Taylor 15, Jocelyn Foust 10, Aja Hairston 10, McCullough 9, Guglielmo 8, Watford 3, Matthews 2
HIGH POINT CENTRAL
Ilderton 3, A. Vaughn, 2, Cochrane 2, W. Vaughn 2
