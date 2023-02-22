HIGH POINT — Thoroughly outplayed in the first half and down by 18 early in the second, High Point University’s men’s basketball team proved not to be totally out against Radford on Wednesday.
The Panthers turned the tables, holding the Highlanders to just 21 points after halftime and escaped with a 69-64 Big South victory on Senior Night in the Qubein Center.
“We just kept fighting,” said Panthers head coach G.G. Smith.
HPU trailed by as many as 19 in the first half and 15 at the break after Radford got to the basket for 11 layups and hit 19 of 33 shots. In the second half, the Panthers stepped up their defense and held the Highlanders to just seven makes in 21 attempts and forced seven turnovers.
“We talk about having poise and composure,” Smith said. “We poise when we got down, we showed some composure. They kept fighting and kept playing. That is what I’ve seen the last three weeks. It’s good we’ve run three in a row, we’re playing well at the right time.
After hitting 12 of 35 shots in the first half, the Panthers started getting to the rim and hit 15 of 24 in the second.
“We didn’t go crazy out there,” Smith said. That’s the easiest thing to do is start yelling at guys. They know what they did wrong. There wasn’t much said. They went out and just played better in the second half.”
The Panthers improved to 14-15 and 6-11 in the Big South. Radford dropped to 17-13 and 11-6 with its fourth loss in five games. The Highlanders played without head coach Darris Nicholas present in the wake of his driving-while-impaired arrest in Virginia last night. Nichols’ brother Shane, an assistant coach, served as acting head coach.
Zack Austin led the Panthers with 20 points that included a fastbreak layup that put HPU up 67-62 with 1:15 to go and two game-clinching free throws with 1.5 seconds left.
Abdoulaye Thiam added 12. Jaden House and Bryant Randleman, a senior honored before the game along with Emmanuel Izunabor, added 10. Izunabor grabbed nine rebounds, some of them crucial after Radford misses down the stretch.
HPU trailed 50-32 after a Radford bucket with 17:40 to play. The Panthers then went on a 14-0 run, scoring on six possessions as they got back into contention at 50-46. Radford failed to score on seven straight possessions, one that ended with a made 3 ruled no-good because it did not beat the shot clock, keeping HPU 13 down.
Radford ran the lead out to nine and HPU responded with 13 straight points that included an Austin finger roll layup that put the Panthers up 56-5 that was followed by an Austin 3.
Radford regained the lead for the final time at 62-61 on two free throws with 3:12 left. Two free House put HPU in front at 63-62 and the Panthers didn’t trail again.
HPU closes the regular season on Saturday at Winthrop.
