HIGH POINT — High Point University head women’s basketball coach Chelsea Banbury wasn’t overly happy after the shorthanded Panthers dusted Division II Concord University 71-44 for their first victory of the young season on Wednesday in the Qubein Center.

After the Mountain Lions hit an opening 3, the Panthers went on a 15-0 run. A 7-0 run at the start of the second quarter pushed the margin to 19 and the lead stayed around 20 until the Panthers went on another spurt late in the fourth quarter.

