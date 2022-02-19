HIGH POINT — In the wake of needing a big fourth quarter to defeat Charleston Southern on Thursday, High Point University head women’s basketball coach Chelsea Banbury wanted her team to play better from the start in a Saturday rematch.
It did.
The Panthers rolled to a big halftime lead, maintained in the second half and defeated the Buccaneers 71-50 at the Qubein Center.
“At this point of the season, you’re happy anytime you can get a win,” Banbury said. “I thought overall we played better than the other day. Defensively it was a much better effort. They still got way too many open 3s and those are things we can’t give up with the conference tournament coming up.”
Jenson Edwards led the Panthers’ offense with 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Jordan Edwards added 14 points and dished six assists. Callie Scheier had 13 points and Jaden Wrightsell added 11.
The win was the eighth in nine games as the Panthers improved to 14-12 and 11-4 in the conference. With a week left in the regular season, they are fifth in league standings, a half-game out of fourth and a first-round bye in the conference tournament.
“We are a little bit,” Banbury said when asked if she pays attention to the standings. “It is important since 1-4 get a bye. But our mindset remains the same in that the game we are playing right now is the most important one we’ll play this season. We have to take care of our business, because it doesn’t matter what happens around the league if we don’t.”
HPU did a lot of the damage in the first quarter as it hit 9 of 17 field goal attempts and opened a 24-13 lead. The Panthers cooled off, and struggled to score at times in the second half, but kept expanding the lead by holding the Bucs to 10 of 37 shooting over the first three quarters.
HPU led 41-24 at the half and 55-29 after the third quarter. CSU heated up in the last six minutes, hitting 4 of 7 from 3-point range.
The Panthers, who committed just four turnovers, led for 38:22 while CSU was in front for 41 seconds shortly after the start. That was the opposite of HPU trailing for most of the first three quarters before defeating the Bucs 69-60 on Thursday.
“The message at halftime was we have to play a full 40 minutes,” Banbury said. “We didn’t play a full 40 minutes the other night. We were flat for a lot of the game and turned it on in the fourth quarter. The message today was that we have to play a full game.”
HPU hit just 6 of 21 shots in the second half.
“We were getting a little stagnant,” Banbury said. “The first quarter we had eight assists. Going into the fourth, we had 11. We started dribbling the air out of the ball, not moving it and not playing team basketball. We had open cutters in the second half but the person with the ball is dribbling so we don’t see the open cutter.”
Skylar Baltezegar and Jania Fargo each scored nine for Charleston Southern, which had seven players. Sharita Godfrey, who scored 19 on Thursday, was held scoreless.
HPU returns to action on Monday at Winthrop. The Panthers play their final home game on Wednesday against UNC Asheville and close the regular season Saturday at Campbell.
