HIGH POINT -- Even though it was just an exhibition game, High Point University women’s basketball coach Chelsea Banbury was less than pleased with her team’s performance in a 82-68 victory over Division II Mount Olive 82-68 on Friday.
It was the women’s first outing in the Qubein Center, 24 hours after the Panther men played the first game in the new facility.
The Panther women took control with a 12-2 run to go up 10 early in the second quarter. But they allowed the Trojans to shoot right at 50 percent from the floor after the first quarter, were consistently beaten off the dribble, were outrebounded 37-33 for the game, shot just 64 percent from the free throw line and committed 15 turnovers.
“It was just our overall intensity,” Banbury said. “I don't think we were taking pride in our defense and guarding and being ready to play. There was a lot of time we weren’t ready and behind and then we got beat. Just our over intensity and effort.
I think the execution on offense will come. We have a lot of players we’re trying to mix in. We’re going to have to figure that out. The biggest issue is the intensity and effort and that is what is being addressed.”
The score was tied 21-21, after HPU squandered an early nine-point lead, when the Panthers built a working margin with the 12-2 run that put them up 33-23 with 4:26 left in the second quarter.
Skyler Curran, HPU’s leading scorer started it with a 3, Nahyah Terrell, a freshman who started at point guard added a 3. Jenson Edwards and Curran each hit a pair of free throws and Curran ended with a layup, giving her seven of the 12 points.
Curran, who sat for most of the first quarter, saw that the Panthers needed to pick up their play.
“Yea, a little bit,” Curran said. “Offensively I do bring that mentality that I can get us going. But overall I was trying to bring the intensity up a little bit. I know I’m not always perfect myself. I was trying to talk on offense and defense, trying to set screens, trying to do what coach was asking. I definitely had. the mentality that we had to get something going.”
HPU led by 14 at the half when Claire Wyatt hit a 3. HPU stretched the lead to 17 in the third quarter and 20 when Callie Scheier and Curran opened the fourth quarter with 3s but the Trojans found a way to fight back.
Curran led the Panthers with 18 points but played just 22 minutes and little in the fourth as Banbury tried to limit the minutes of Curran and others with games against Elon and ECU next week.
Scheier and Edwards had 12 points; Cydney Johnson 11 and Terrell 10 as the Panthers shot 50 percent but had just four offensive rebounds..
Ivanda Hudjakova, a center who gave HPU fits inside, led Mount Olive with 22 points. Azariah Fields, a guard who at times had no trouble driving past the HPU defense, had 17. Ayonna Cotton contributed 12 before fouling out and Laila Harris had 11.
gsmith@hpenews.com | 336-888-2519
