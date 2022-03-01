CHARLOTTE — Struggling offensively at times, fifth-seeded High Point University rode its defense to a 54-34 victory over 12th-seeded Charleston Southern in the first round of the Big South women’s basketball tournament Tuesday at Bojangles Coliseum.
Scoring just two field goals and trailing 10-5 at the end of the first-quarter, the Panthers went on an 18-2 run in the second to open a double-digit lead and led comfortably the rest of the way. HPU improved to 17-13 with its 11th win in 13 games and advances to play No. 4 seed Gardner-Webb in Thursday’s quarterfinals
The 34 points allowed was a season low for the Panthers.
“Charleston Southern came out in a zone and threw us off a little bit,” High Point head coach Chelsea Banbury said. “We weren’t attacking in the first quarter as we needed. Our defense was good enough to keep us in the game. In the second quarter, our defense picked up and we didn’t let them get any easy shots and we opened up a little bit of a lead going into halftime. To hold someone to 34 points is outstanding.”
HPU shot just 20% in the first quarter. It then hit 6 of 12 shots in the second while holding Charleston Southern to 1-12 in forging a 23-12 lead. The teams played even in the third and HPU expanded the lead in the fourth, hitting 8 of 16 shots while the Bucs made 3 of 12.
Jenson Edwards notched another double-double for the Panthers, grabbing 14 rebounds and scoring 11 points. Nakyah Terrell led HPU’s scoring with 13 and Callie Scheier had 10.
“There’s been a lot of games where we’ve started slowly,” Edwards said. “We weren’t recognizing what they were giving us. We were settling for 3s early and they weren’t falling. Then we started attacking.”
That was a constant message from Banbury, according to Edwards, as the Panthers overcame cold 3 point shooting (6 of 31 for the game)
“She was telling us to attack the whole game,” Edwards said. “Once we started listening to coach, things went better.”
Charleston Southern, which played all eight players who dressed, finishes 2-27. The Buccaneers hit just 11 of 52 field goal attempts for the game, making no more than four in any quarter.
“It wasn’t like we weren’t getting attempts,” Charleston Southern coach Clarisse Garcia said.”We got the shots. We just couldn’t get them to fall.”
Janaia Fargo led the Buccaneers with 11 points after going scoreless in the first half.
“I was very frustrated going scoreless in the first half,” Fargo said. “But my teammates were supportive and the coaching staff was positive and that’s why the basket opened up in the second half. We knew we could knock down those shots.”
gsmith@hpenews.com | 336-888-3519 | @HPEgreer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.