HIGH POINT — Weathering a poor shooting first half, the High Point University women’s basketball team defeated East Carolina 60-50 on Friday night at the Qubein Center.
Anchored by a defense that forced 24 turnovers and held the Pirates to 31% field goal shooting, the Panthers took control in the third quarter and pulled away down the stretch to post its first win of the season in its first game without Skyler Curran, last season’s Big South player of the year.
HPU coach Chelsea Banbury said she didn’t change the Panthers (1-1) basic approach because of the loss of Curran, who suffered a knee injury in Tuesday’s season-opening loss to Elon and is out for the season.
“Our approach was the same,” Banbury said. “We were going to attack them the same,look for the same shots. The first half we got a lot of wide open looks but didn’t hit a three until Callie (Scheier) hit one at the buzzer going into halftime. I’m not saying our game plan won’t change in the future but for this game, no.”
HPU missed 13 from 3 before Scheier’s make and survived by beating the Pirates trapping press to forge a 23-23 tie with Jaden Wrightsell benefitting as she repeatedly scored on the end of the fast breaks.
Wrightsell led the Panthers with 15 points. Claire Wyatt and Cynder Johnson added 10 each.
“We knew we had to pick up from where we dropped off (when Curran was injured),” Wrightsell said. “We knew we had to play for her. We bought in and played together as one and coach mentioned at shootaround our unity. We brought that together and played for each other tonight.”
The Panthers fell behind six in the third quarter then went on a 9-2 run in which they took the first lead at 40-39 with 1:52 left in the period and ended with a fast break layup for a 42-39 lead.
ECU scored the final bucket of the period then didn’t score for the first 4:30 of the fourth as HPU, 48-41. The Panthers led by at least five the rest of the way as they tried to deny the ball to Taniyah Thompson, who led the Pirates with 25 points but scored just one 3-pointer in the fourth quarter after hitting for 16 in the third. No one else for ECU scored more than four for the game and the Pirates hit just 3 of 17 field goal attempts in the final quarter,
“We were really attached to her,” Banbury said.
HPU returns to action when it hosts Mid-Atlantic Christian on Sunday at 5 p.m.
