HPU logo2

CHARLOTTE — High Point University’s women’s basketball team will be looking for a better offensive performance when it faces Campbell in the Big South Conference tournament semifinals today in Bojangles Arena at 8 p.m.

HPU continued its recent struggles on offense as it defeated USC Upstate 50-43 in the quarterfinals. The teams combined for 31 points and 30 turnovers in the first half.

Trending Videos