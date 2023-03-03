CHARLOTTE — High Point University’s women’s basketball team will be looking for a better offensive performance when it faces Campbell in the Big South Conference tournament semifinals today in Bojangles Arena at 8 p.m.
HPU continued its recent struggles on offense as it defeated USC Upstate 50-43 in the quarterfinals. The teams combined for 31 points and 30 turnovers in the first half.
The Panthers (16-13), which had 13 of the first-half miscues, played a cleaner game in the second, giving the ball away four times. They hit 7 of 14 shots and committed just one turnover in the third quarter as they turned a one-point lead into seven which grew to as many as 11 in the fourth period.
It was the third straight game in which HPU scored 55 points or less after routinely scoring 60 or more all season.
The Panthers will try to boost its scoring against a program that has been historically stingy on defense under head coach Ronny Fisher. Against conference opponents this season, the Camels have held teams to 54 or less points 12 times in 21 games.
The third-seeded Camels became the second-seeded Panthers opponent by defeating Longwood 62-43 late Thursday night.
“In practice, when we’re working on our offense, we’ll want more movement,” HPU head coach Chelsea Banbury said after the USC Upstate victory. “Make the other team guard players moving and the ball moving and ball screen and cutting and make sure they have to guard the entire floor because at times we get too scrunched up, and that makes it easier to guard us. We’ll just work on the things that make us better.”
The Panthers are in the semifinals for the second time in three tournaments under Banbury. They defeated Gardner-Webb in the 2021 semis and then defeated Campbell 62-46 in the finals and earned the school’s first trip to the NCAA tournament.
A win today would send the Panthers to the finals for the seventh time.
