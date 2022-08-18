HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The High Point University women’s soccer team battled host Marshall to a 2-2 tie in the season opener for both teams Thursday.
Bri Davis took a pass from Sam Gerhart and scored in the 57th minute, putting the Panthers ahead 2-1. Morgan White tied it for the Thundering Herd in the 84th minute.
Skyler Prillaman put HPU on the board first in the 25th minute, and Marshall drew even four minutes into the second half.
High Point stopped four Marshall shots. Each team managed six shots on goal, but Marshall led in total shots 17-11.
Prillaman led the Panthers with five shots. Davis, with two shots, was the only other Panther with more than one.
HPU plays host to American University in its home opener on Sunday at Vert Stadium.
