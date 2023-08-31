HIGH POINT — A couple of bounces didn’t go High Point University’s way on shots that were on target as the Panthers settled for another early season tie, this time 1-1 against Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday at Vert Stadium.
Sophomore forward Leah Malone scored her first goal of the season and brought the Panthers even on the scoreboard with 14:50 left to play. HPU, which had the upper hand in possession time in the second half, missed on three scoring opportunities in the last five minutes, including a high free kick from about 30 yards, and fell to 1-1-3.
“I think we started slow but after about 10 minutes we started to play our style and it was dangerous,” High Point head coach Aaron McGuiness said. “In the second half, the message was to put more and more pressure on them in the midfield. We continued to do that. We were unfortunate not to come away with a win.
"Sometimes a draw feels like a loss but I’m proud of the performance, the progress we’re making in that final third. Malone took a short pass from Mashinski, maneuvered just a bit to her left in getting space and then fired a shot with her left foot. She’s at her best when she’s composed and finds those spaces around the goal and put them away,” McGuiness said.
Florida Gulf Coast broke a scoreless tie when Katharina Oelschlaeger took a short pass at the end of a breakaway and booted in a kick from just outside the crease on the left side with 2:53 left in the first half.
HPU got an unlucky break in the 16th minute when Emily Mashinski lifted a shot that hit the crossbar and dropped just outside the goal. Lilly Neubauer gathered the rebound but her shot was blocked by a defender.
The Panthers were also denied when FCG keeper Olivia Molina made a leaping save on a shot by Mashinski in the 52nd minute.
HPU keeper Elyn Casto snared four saves and Molina denied six shots.
The Panthers return to action Sunday when they host ECU. FCG (2-1-1) travels to Appalachian State on Sunday.
WEST POINT, N.Y. — High Point University lost four of the last five points in the deciding fifth set and fell to Liberty on Thursday as play began in the three-day Army Invitational at Gillis Field House.
Set scores were 25-22, 17-25, 20-25, 26-24,12-15.
In the final set, High Point (1-3) won two consecutive points, the last on a kill by Dylan Maberry that forced a 11-11 tie. Maberry then committed two attack errors, which was followed by the Panthers earning their final point on a Flames’ service error. Liberty reached match point on a kill and the match ended on another High Point attack error.
Maberry led the Panthers in kills with 22 and Christine Graf had 12. Allie Gray set up 47 of the Panthers’ points and smashed five service aces, all as the Panthers rallied in winning the second set. Jordyn Schilling led HPU in digs with 19 and Regina Tijernia had 10.
Liberty (4-0) won the last
The Panthers face Yale today and host Army on Saturday.
