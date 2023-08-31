HIGH POINT — A couple of bounces didn’t go High Point University’s way on shots that were on target as the Panthers settled for another early season tie, this time 1-1 against Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday at Vert Stadium.

Sophomore forward Leah Malone scored her first goal of the season and brought the Panthers even on the scoreboard with 14:50 left to play. HPU, which had the upper hand in possession time in the second half, missed on three scoring opportunities in the last five minutes, including a high free kick from about 30 yards, and fell to 1-1-3.