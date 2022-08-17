HIGH POINT — On the job for just over a month, new High Point University women’s soccer coach Aaron McGuiness evaluated his squad under game conditions for the first time in a 2-1 exhibition loss to Coastal Carolina on Saturday.
The Panthers start playing games that count Thursday at Marshall, and among the things McGuinnes wants them to do better is take control of the match earlier and play better defense against set pieces.
“I thought we did quite well,” McGuiness said. “The first 10-15 minutes was frantic from both teams. It was back and forth. We then had a good run of control, especially in the first half. We had the better of the opportunities, but we couldn’t capitalize on the ones we did create.
“The second half, they changed their formation and we changed some of our player positioning. They put more pressure on us. It was good to see the team play under that pressure and how they responded. We weathered the storm for that first 10-minute period where they came out guns blazing. We scored the only goal in open play, which was a positive. They scored two goals off corner kicks. Looking back through film, we just want to make sure we’re sound defensively on corners.”
The Panthers return a core group from a team that went 10-8-2, defeated Campbell in the Big South championship game and lost to Virginia in the first round of the NCAA tournament. McGuiness has also been impressed with some of his newcomers who include freshmen and transfers.
The core group from those who played for the Panthers last season includes striker Emily Mashinski (eight goals, eight assists); forwards Skyler Prillaman (seven goals, four assists), Bri Davis, and Fain Buete; midfielders Carsyn Gold and Emma Schlosser; center backs Shaylyn Owen and Alex Deperno; defender Carly Smith and keeper Morgan Hairston.
Among the new players are forwards Alex Murphy and Leah Malone, South Alabama transfer Marthina Aguirre as a midfielder, Gracen Houck and keeper Leah Hayes from Ireland.
“One of the biggest from scrimmage was seeing our depth and seeing how the underclassmen performed at the college level,” McGuiness said. “There’s a good core group returning. With the freshman we have and how they performed in that scrimmage, it makes for some headaches from the coaching side of things as far as who will play. I think we have added a nice group to the returners.”
McGuinnes could get a big boost from the return of Sam Gerhart, who was HPU’s best scorer two years ago and played in only three matches last year because of injury. The Panthers struggled to score for several matches after losing Gerhart.
“She looks like she’s recovered well, she’s moving well,” McGuiness said. “It’s just about getting minutes under her belt and touches on the ball. She did really well in the scrimmage.
In terms of the physical side of things, she was able to be physical. She moved well. No signs of lingering effects. She’s strong in the air and she’s a competitor. She’s someone you want somewhere in the group and if she’s not starting, she’s someone who will give you a big injection off the bench. . . Right now, it’s a matter of managing Sam — that she doesn’t have that fatigue and is 100 percent ready for conference play.”
McGuiness has installed a defense that is more aggressive. He said the Panthers have been receptive to the new system.
“We put in a higher press, trying to make a predictable situation to pick off as opposed to chasing the ball,” McGuiness said. “It has the center forward and attacking midfielder working the press more than just the center forward working the two center backs — just setting areas of trap, allowing possession in certain areas and dictating their play in areas where we know we can be strong and can win the ball.
“And can we be effective when a player has stood another player up and come in to win the ball instead of trying to cut off passing lanes. It’s just being more aggressive on the front foot defensively.”
McGuiness described Murphy as dynamic on offense.
“She had a couple of moments where she got on the dribble and beat people, got to some good areas to deliver some crosses,” McGuinnes said.
Coastal scored both goals against Malone.
“She came in when we were under a lot of pressure,” McGuiness said. “It was unfortunate that the goals were scored on her. None were her fault. It was two set pieces that we didn’t defend well enough in the box. Unfortunately she was the keeper. She made a couple of good saves and is comfortable with the ball at her feet.”
