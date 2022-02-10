HIGH POINT — High Point University women’s lacrosse team begins the season in a familiar spot.
The Panthers, coming off a fourth straight Big South title, are the conference preseason favorite for the ninth time in the 10 years as they prepared to open the season with a nonconference contest at Davidson on Saturday
HPU, which went 10-8 and lost to Maryland in the first round of the NCAA tournament, returns seven players led by graduate student Abby Hormes, who was named Offensive Player of the Year for the second time.
She finished the 2021 season as the Big South’s overall leader in goals with 76 and goals per game (4.22), points with 98 and points per game (5.44), and in the Top 10 in assists (22) and assists per game (1.22). She also ranked in the league’s Top 5 in draw controls (49) and draw controls per game (4.39). The only Big South player who averaged at least 4.0 goals and 5.0 points last season, Hormes was on the Tewaaraton Award Watch List that recognizes the top player in college lacrosse.
Hormes, who had 209 goals for her career, needs four goals to break the conference’s all-time record and 11 points for that league mark. She is also within reach of the conference records in shots and shots on goal.
Other top offensive players back are Mena Loescher (23 goals, 30 assists), Emma Genovese (13 goals, 5 assists, 52 draw controls and 25 ground balls), Kay Roselli (13 goals, 9 assists, 17 ground balls) and Nicole Pugh (eight goals, six assists).
But, the Panthers must replace the production of three players who combined for 101 goals.
Two of those were first-team All-Conference selections Rachael Foster and Ashley Britton.
Among starters back on the leading returners on defense are Ava Scudillo (13 ground balls), Lily Bedell (19 ground balls) and Jenna Kraft (25 ground balls).
The Panthers will have a new goalie in the cage as Jill Rall, who was first-team Big South, and Sarah Zeto departed. Sadie Coachman, a junior, saw brief action last season and will be joined by redshirt junior Taylor Suplee.
The conference will have a new look this season with the addition of Mercer, Furman and Wofford joining the Big South just in women’s lacrosse. Mercer finished second in the preseason poll and defeated HPU 13-11 last season.
