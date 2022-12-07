HIGH POINT — WIth about five minutes left in the second quarter and her team struggling in 3-point shooting, High Point University women’s head basketball coach Chelsa Banbury told guard Naykah Terrell as she was about to enter the game, “All I want to see is layups.”
For the most part, that’s all the Panthers shot the rest of the way, particularly in the second half as they pulled away and defeated Division III North Carolina Wesleyan 74-38 at the Qubein Center.
Up just 27-18 after a first half in which they shot 1 of 15 from beyond the 3-point line, the Panthers hit 16 of their first 23 shots after the break as they drove or cut past the overmatched Battling Bishops and led 67-31 with 4:30 left in the game.
“We could get by them, so I wanted layups, and shots weren’t falling,” Banbury said. “I understand we shoot a lot trying to get a feel for the game. Let’s get some stuff going to the basket, get some easy points and all of a sudden there is a lot less pressure on every shot you take.”
After trading baskets for the first minute of the third quarter, HPU scored 18 straight points as it finally took control. The run, which put HPU up 47-22, included just one 3. The other seven buckets were from point-blank range.
Claire Wyatt led the Panthers with 12 points. Jenson Edwards added 11, and Callie Scheier, Terrell and Skyler Curran ended with nine each.
“At halftime, before the coaches came in, we talked about our shots not falling, so we needed to get to the rim,” Wyatt said. “We knew we could get by them, and if they tried to collapse on us if we cut we could get wide-open layups.”
All 11 players who suited up for the Panthers scored
“Tonight was good that everyone got to play and it was brought to my attention that everyone scored,” Banbury said.
Helped by hitting 19 of 32 shots for the entire second half, the Panthers shot 47% for the game after starting out 4 of 15 over a first quarter that ended with HPU up 13-12. NC Wesleyan led briefly after making the first bucket of the second quarter. That was followed by HPU scoring 10 straight points.
“We had a slow start and we weren’t as aggressive attacking the basket as I thought we should be,” Banbury said. “We have people who can score and we can share the ball, so we weren’t taking advantage of the opportunities that we had. It was something we talked about at halftime and we made the adjustment. We got easy shots, and that’s why we were able to separate.”
HPU held Wesleyan to 21.8% shooting that included 1 of 12 from beyond the arc. HPU finished with a 42-37 rebounding margin after trailing 24-20 at the half. HPU forced 19 turnovers.
“We started to make plays and get out and run and make layups,” Banbury said. “The second half we attacked and were able to score. But the intensity on defense resulted in points on the other end.”
The Panthers now go on a break for exams next week and next play when they host nationally ranked Virginia Tech on Dec. 21.
