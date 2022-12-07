HPTSPTS-12-08-22 HPU WOMEN.jpg

High Point University’s Nakyah Terrell goes up for a fast-break layup during Wednesday’s game against NC Wesleyan in the Qubein Center.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — WIth about five minutes left in the second quarter and her team struggling in 3-point shooting, High Point University women’s head basketball coach Chelsa Banbury told guard Naykah Terrell as she was about to enter the game, “All I want to see is layups.”

For the most part, that’s all the Panthers shot the rest of the way, particularly in the second half as they pulled away and defeated Division III North Carolina Wesleyan 74-38 at the Qubein Center.

