ROCK HILL, S.C. — All 11 High Point University players who saw action tallied points as the Panthers cruised past Winthrop 79-42 in a Big South women’s basketball matchup Wednesday at Winthrop Coliseum.

Skyler Curran scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds for HPU, which hit 30 of 54 field goal attempts including 14-26 from behind the 3-point arc in posting a third straight victory. Curran hit five 3s and 8 of 11 shots total.

