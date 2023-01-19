ROCK HILL, S.C. — All 11 High Point University players who saw action tallied points as the Panthers cruised past Winthrop 79-42 in a Big South women’s basketball matchup Wednesday at Winthrop Coliseum.
Skyler Curran scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds for HPU, which hit 30 of 54 field goal attempts including 14-26 from behind the 3-point arc in posting a third straight victory. Curran hit five 3s and 8 of 11 shots total.
Shakira Baskerville added a career high 15 points on 7 of 11 shooting as the Panthers improved to 7-10 and moved into a tie for second place in the Big South with Campbell at 5-2, two games behind 7-0 Gardner-Webb.
Nakyah Terrell and Anna Hager each added nine points, and Terrell dished eight of the Panthers’ 24 assists.
“We shot the ball well, and I think a lot of that goes back to how we’re starting to share the ball pretty well and playing together well as a team, and taking better shots, higher percentage shots,” HPU coach Chelsea Banbury said. “And fortunately we were able to knock them down. It was nice to see everybody be able to get in the game today and actually score. We’re moving in the right direction, I’m happy about that, so hopefully we can continue to get better.”
HPU opened the game on a 10-0 run, led 18-7 after quarter and hit 12 of 14 shots while outscoring the Eagles 31-16 for a 49-23 lead at halftime. Curran had 15 points at the break and played just four minutes in the second half.
Paige Powell had 16 points and Jada Ryce 12 for the Eagles, who misfired on all 10 of their 3-point attempts and fell to 3-14 and 1-5 in the Big South.
HPU plays host to Radford on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Qubein Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.