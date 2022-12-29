HIGH POINT — High Point University coach Chelsea Banbury wanted her team to post a “statement game” featuring its defense against struggling Longwood on Thursday.
After a plodding first quarter, the Panthers made a statement on defense and offense as they opened Big South play by rolling to a 79-50 victory that was the first against a Division I school this season.
“Holding them to 50 points I think we did that (made a statement), “ Banbury said. “We needed this win. I think we have a good team and we’re starting to come together, and today was a step in that direction.”
The Panthers (3-8) forced 22 turnovers that they turned into 22 points. The Lancers, who lost four starters and coach after winning the Big South tournament last season, needed 6 of 12 shooting in the fourth quarter to finish at 33.3% for the game as they dropped to 1-11, with the lone win over Ohio. Longwood’s shooting was on par with its accuracy this season.
HPU, which hit 50% of its field goal attempts, led by just 13-12 after trailing for much of its first quarter. Led by point guard Callie Scheier, the Panthers became more aggressive on defense and started getting to the basket for easy shots as they went on a 20-2 run for a 33-16 lead with 1:16 left.
Claire Wyatt had nine of her team-leading 16 points during the run and Scheier had four of her 10. Scheier also dished eight of the Panthers’ 25 assists and grabbed six of their 10 steals.
“We talk about playing with playing with a lot of energy,” Scheier said. “Getting those stops on defense, we talk about our defense leading to our offense, so we have to get those stops, not just this game but every game.”
The lead was 18 in the third quarter before the Panthers went on an 8-0 run that included 3s by Wyatt and Skyler Curran that pushed the margin to 51-25. The Panthers, who had 25 assists on 31 made baskets, led by as many as 29.
All 13 players who suited up for the Panthers scored. Curran, who was sidelined by foul trouble in the second quarter, finished with 15 points. Lalmani Simmons had eight and Shakira Baskerville seven.
Adrian Shipp led the Lancers with 14 points and Anne-Hamilton Leroy added 13.
HPU returns to action Saturday at Gardner-Webb.
