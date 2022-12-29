HPTSPTS-12-30-22 HPU WOMEN.jpg

High Point University’s Nakyah Terrell drives to the basket against Longwood University’s Janay Turner during Thursday’s game at the Qubein Center.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — High Point University coach Chelsea Banbury wanted her team to post a “statement game” featuring its defense against struggling Longwood on Thursday.

After a plodding first quarter, the Panthers made a statement on defense and offense as they opened Big South play by rolling to a 79-50 victory that was the first against a Division I school this season.

