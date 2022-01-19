ASHEVILLE – Jaden Wrightsell scored six straight points as High Point University rallied from four down in the last 1:11 and defeated host UNC Asheville 61-57 in Big South women’s basketball Tuesday at Kimmel Arena.
HPU forced the Bulldogs into three turnovers down the stretch. UNCA played without leading scorer Nadiria Evans, who is averaging 18.3 points per game.
Wrightsell, who led the Panthers with 21 points, hit a layup and pulled HPU within two with 48 seconds to go. Asheville lost the ball on a turnover on its next possession and Wrightsell hit a jumper that pulled HPU even with 11 seconds left.
Nakyak Terrell came up with a steal on the inbounds play. Wrightsell was fouled and hit two free throws that put HPU ahead with nine seconds left. Wrightsell then came up with a steal and Jordan Edwards hit two free throws to seal the victory as the Panthers improved to 5-10 and 2-2 in the Big South.
"I thought Asheville played really well tonight, especially with missing their leading scorer,” HPU head coach Chelsea Banbury said. ”I thought we came out a little flat, but I'm happy with how we responded in the second half. Jaden was huge down the stretch and Nakyah made a huge defensive play. The girls deserve the credit for making big plays to get us the win."
Jenson Edwards and Claire Wyatt added 11 each. Jordan Edwards and Terrell had eight apiece.
Kai Carter scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs, who scored 12 straight points and led 28-12 with 3:06 left in the second quarter.
HPU cut the margin to five at the half behind scoring from Wrightsell, Jenson Edwards and Jordan Edwards. The Panthers trailed by four entering the fourth quarter.
Jordaynia Ivie added 12 for the Bulldogs, who committed 18 turnovers and dropped to 7-10 and 2-4 in the league.
HPU returns to action against Hampton in the Qubein Center on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.