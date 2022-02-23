HIGH POINT — Hitting all of its free throws and getting a big night from Jaden Wrightsell in her final home game, the High Point University turned back UNC Asheville in Big South women’s basketball Wednesday at the Qubein center.
Winning for the 10th time in 11 conference games, HPU improved to 16-12 overall and is fourth in league standings at 13-4 with a game remaining. The top four teams in standings receive a first-round bye in next week’s league tournament.
The Panthers went 19 of 19 from the line, including 12 of 12 as they got stops on defense and pulled away in the last three minutes. UNC Asheville (7-21, 2-15) also shot 19 free throws but hit just 11.
“When I was in college, my coach said the wins were at the foul line,” said HPU women’s basketball coach Chelsea Banbury. “The fact we went 19 of 19. If they got 19 of 19, it’s an entirely different game. At this point, we should be able to knock them down when you talk about 35-50 free throws a day.”
HPU led for 36:50, at times by as many as 10, but the Bulldogs closed to 58-56 with 5:04 left and the margin was 62-58 when the Panthers’ late free throw run began with 2:35 to go.
Jordan Edwards started it with two, and the margin was still 64-58 when Nadiria Evans, who led Asheville with 22 points, was whistled for an offensive foul that negated a layup and Asheville’s coach Honey Brown was called for a technical foul.
Callie Scheier hit the technical free throws and the ensuing possession ended with Edwards hitting two more, making it 68-58 with 1:13 to go.
“That technical foul really did help us,” Banbury said. “That was great timing for us. Callie knocked down the free throws and we got the ball back. That was a big play in the game, and we fed off of it.”
Wrightsell, who is playing this season for HPU as a grad transfer from Tennessee State, scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, 12 on the defensive end. She also had three steals and blocked a shot.
“Jaden was excellent,” Banbury said. ”She had 21 and 14, but she disrupted a lot of stuff on the defensive end.”
Wrightsell, who was the only player honored in Senior Night ceremonies before the game, downplayed her performance.
“It was more important that we got the win as a team,” Wrightsell said. “Scratch the points, scratch the rebounds, we came together tonight and that helped us win. We talked about this being the most important game of the season, and we took that seriously today.”
Jordan Edwards added 19 points, Cydney Johnson had eight, and Scheier and Jenson Edwards had seven each.
Evans, the league’s leading scorer, didn’t score after her bucket with just over five minutes to go. Jordaynia Ivie added 10 points.
HPU ends the regular season at Campbell on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.