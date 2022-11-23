HIGH POINT — The High Point University’s women’s basketball team is spending Thanksgiving in Puerto Rico.
The Panthers begin play today in the San Juan Shootout against Stony Brook at 2:30 p.m. On Saturday, HPU faces Georgetown at 1 p.m. Both games are in the Roberto Clemente Coliseum.
Today’s game will be the first action for the Panthers (1-4) since putting together some of its best offensive stretches in a 88-79 loss to Wofford in the Qubein Center.
Trailing by 12 entering the final quarter, HPU scored the first seven points of the period and 12 of the first 16, with Jensen Edwards scoring the last 10 of those for HPU on two 3s and two drives to the bucket.
The burst, capped by Edwards’ corner 3, cut the deficit to 68-64 with six minutes to play and the Panthers got as close as four twice more, at 70-66 on Skyler Curran’s running hook and 73-69 on Nakyah Terrell’s 3 with 4:35 to play.
HPU couldn’t get enough stops after that and Wofford pulled away.
HPU hit 10 of 17 field goals in the final period, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range. For the game, the Panthers hit 29 of 57 shots from the field (50.9%), 13 of 26 from 3 and 8 of 16 from the foul line.
“We were flowing and hitting shots,” Banbury said. “We shot the ball better today. We’ve been working on it in practice with a little emphasis that we’re trying to do. We were moving the ball. Jenson was attacking and finishing. Sky hit some big shots. Jenson hit some big shots. That was a positive.”
Curran led the Panthers with 24 points. Edwards, who scored her 1,000th point as a Panther in the first half, added 22, and Terrell and Callie Scheier had 14 each.
“I’ve been driving to the basket but I haven’t been shooting the ball super-confidently,” Edwards said. “It’s been an emphasis in practice and I’ve been working on it. Tonight, I just shot the ball more confidently.”
Rose scored 24 for the Terriers (2-2) that included 11 in the fourth quarter. Jackie Carman added 20, 17 of them in the first half, in which the Terriers scored 11 straight and opened a 13-point lead with 1:51 left in the second quarter.
Because of illness and injuries, HPU dressed just nine players and Banbury played a core group of veterans Edwards, Curran, Terrell, Scheier and Claire Wyatt for most of the game.
“We were gelling,” Edwards said. “We’ve played together before. It helps having people out there with experience and knowing how each other is going to play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.