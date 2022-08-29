HIGH POINT – High Point University played solidly for much of the match. But the smallest of differences kept it from earning its first win of the season.
The Panthers couldn’t quite connect near the goal and allowed a score midway through the second half in falling 1-0 against William & Mary in nonconference girls soccer Sunday afternoon at Vert Stadium.
“I really feel for the players,” said coach Aaron McGuiness. “They put a lot of effort, a lot of energy into it, and they had some very good periods there … We’ve just to be cleaner in front of goal and make sure we’re putting it in the back of the net. We have to eliminate those little mistakes in the back that can cause us problems. But, in between, I thought we were the dominant team.”
With the teams scoreless into the second half, the Tribe (2-2-0) finally broke the tie in the 65th minute. A through ball by Marisa McClure that was just barely onside found Madison Moon open near the top of the penalty area.
A low shot past the oncoming goalkeeper found the net.
The Panthers (0-2-2), last year’s Big South tournament champions, had a handful of their own scoring chances – and led William & Mary in both shots (8-6) and corner kicks (9-1). But they just couldn’t find the net.
“I think it’s those small things,” McGuiness said. “Focusing on our defensive third building out and being safe with it. And when we are defending, making sure that we’re protecting that goal – we’re goal-side, ball-side of the player. We’ve got to be tracking down runners constantly and we can’t have those micro-lapses.”
Morgan Hairston finished with one save in net for High Point, which hosts Wake Forest on Thursday at 4 p.m.
While McGuiness acknowledged there is a little bit of a transition period (he was hired in July), the expectation is to perform better. And there still is plenty of time with five nonconference matches left before Big South play.
That will start Sept. 21 against USC-Upstate.
“Soccer can be a brutal game sometimes,” McGuiness said. “Sometimes you can dominate a game, and that’s what happened with us and we didn’t come away with a result. We have to make sure we do, when we are dominating those games.”
