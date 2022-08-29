HPTSPTS-08-30-22 HPU SOCCER.jpg

High Point University's Lindsey DeHaven, right center, heads the ball during Sunday's match against William & Mary at Vert Stadium.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT – High Point University played solidly for much of the match. But the smallest of differences kept it from earning its first win of the season.

The Panthers couldn’t quite connect near the goal and allowed a score midway through the second half in falling 1-0 against William & Mary in nonconference girls soccer Sunday afternoon at Vert Stadium.

