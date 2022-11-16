GREENVILLE — East Carolina held High Point University to one point in overtime and prevailed 65-54 at Minges Coliseum.
Nakyah Terrell scored 14 points and four Panthers (1-3) reached double figures. Naveah Zavala and Skyler Curran added 12 each. Jenson Edwards had 10 points and nine rebounds.
A crowd of 6,657, the largest to see a women’s basketball game at Minges, watched as the Pirates (3-1) opened the scoring in the overtime with a 3 and led by seven with just over a minute left. HPU’s only point in the extra period was a free throw by Zavala that cut the margin to 70-64 with 48 seconds left. ECU scored its last five points at the free-throw line.
Danae McNeal led the Pirates with 19 points. Jayala Hearp added 17 as she hit the go-ahead 3 and four others in six attempts. Alexsia Rose had 11.
HPU rallied from six down in the fourth quarter and forced three ties down the stretch, the last at 53-53 when Zavala hit a layup with 28 seconds left in regulation, leading to the overtime.
ECU misfired twice in the last five seconds, the second on a block by Zavala. HPU trailed 18-6 at the end of the first quarter, held ECU to two points in the second quarter and trailed 20-18 at the half. The Pirates opened a nine-point lead early in the third quarter. HPU scored 10 straight points, capped by a Curran 3, for a 32-31 lead with 4:29 to go in the period. The Panthers owned a 43-40 lead going into the fourth quarter.
HPU returns to action on Saturday against Wofford in Qubein Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.