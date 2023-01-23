HIGH POINT — On the heels of turning back one challenger with Saturday’s 70-62 victory over Radford in the Qubein Center, the High Point University women’s basketball team this week faces its two biggest adversaries in the race for the top spots in Big South regular season standings.
The Panthers travel to Campbell on Wednesday then play host to Gardner-Webb on Saturday in starting their second trip through the league.
HPU and Campbell enter this week’s play tied for second at 6-2, two games behind Gardner-Webb, which, at 8-0 is the only undefeated team left in conference play.
Radford, which could have tied HPU for fourth with a win, dropped into a tie for fifth at 4-4.
The Panthers lost both meetings to the Camels last season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs defeated HPU 67-61 in their previous game this season and in all three games last season.
Campbell is noted for its defense and leads the league in least points allowed per game at 50.63 and field goal percentage defense. HPU, which is riding a four-game winning streak, leads the league in field goal shooting and is second in points per game.
“Campbell looks a lot different this year,” HPU coach Chelsea Banbury said. “They are a lot bigger. But they have five players who are going to get in a stance and bust their butts trying to defend you. Our offense has to be as good as it’s going to get. We have to move the ball and share it. We have to attack when we have the attack and get the ball to our teammate when we don’t have the open shot, because Campbell will make you work for it.”
HPU led for all but 51 seconds — a few before scoring the opening basket on the way to a 10-2 lead and a few after Radford forced a 39-39 tied just over 6:40 left in the third quarter. HPU then scored seven in a row and led by at least three the rest of the way.
Jenson Edwards led the Panthers with 17 points, followed by Skylar Curran with 14, Jordan Edwards 13 and Claire Wyatt 10.
HPU almost went the entire first half without committing a foul and finished with one.
“I couldn’t believe it, that was crazy,” Banbury said. “I looked at that on the sheet and said, ‘Is that right?’ That is good.”
The Panthers finished with eight for the game, many of those in shooting situations as Radford hit 12 of 15 from the line.
While the Panthers women will seek a fifth straight victory on Wednesday, HPU’s men face Campbell in the Qubein Center trying to rebound from a 95-80 victory at Radford in which they trailed by 13 at the half and were dominated by the Highlanders in the points.
HPU dropped to 10-10 and at 2-6 are ninth in the conference, just behind Campbell, Winthrop and Charleston Southern, all at 3-5
“We are very disappointed in the result,” HPU coach G.G. Smith said. “Radford was the more physical and tougher team. We have to do a better job preparing for road games in this league. You can’t give up 20 offensive rebounds and expect to win games. In the end we have to play better defensively and have some pride in stopping the ball. “
HPU forward Zack Austin was named the conference’s Co-player of the Week in men’s basketball on Monday.
Austin averaged 22.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 blocked shots while shooting 68.2% from the floor (15-of-22) and draining 58.3% from long distance (7-of-12) in two games off the bench last week. He first led the Panthers with 19 points and six blocks in HPU’s victory over Winthrop last Wednesday. Austin followed with a career-high-tying 26 points in the Panthers’ setback at Radford, in which he was 5-of-9 from three-point range and 8-of-13 overall, plus two blocks and a steal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.