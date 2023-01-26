BUIES CREEK — High Point University defeated Campbell 57-49 at Gore Arena on Wednesday in a battle that broke a tie for second place in Big South women’s basketball standings.

With a fifth straight victory, the Panthers improved to 9-10 and 7-2 in the league, two games behind first-place Gardner-Webb heading into a meeting with the Runnin’ Bulldogs on Saturday in the Qubein Center.

