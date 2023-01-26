BUIES CREEK — High Point University defeated Campbell 57-49 at Gore Arena on Wednesday in a battle that broke a tie for second place in Big South women’s basketball standings.
With a fifth straight victory, the Panthers improved to 9-10 and 7-2 in the league, two games behind first-place Gardner-Webb heading into a meeting with the Runnin’ Bulldogs on Saturday in the Qubein Center.
Jenson Edwards scored 15 points and dished eight assists for HPU while Claire Wyatt added 13 points and eight rebounds. Sharika Baskerville had 11 and Jordan Edwards 10.
After the Camels (11-9, 6-3) scored the first bucket of the second half, HPU scored 12 straight points. The run ended with HPU up 37-23 in a third period in which it hit 7 of 12 shots.
Campbell trimmed the deficit to 45-41 in the fourth quarter but HPU responded with a 9-1 run for a 54-42 lead with a minute left in regulation.
Brittany Staves, with 13 points, was the only double-figure scorer for the Camels, who hit just 18 of 50 field goal attempts and was 7 of 16 from the foul line. HPU hit 9 of 13 free throws that included 7 of 8 in the fourth quarter, all in the last 1:19.
The Panthers held Campbell to its lowest scoring total in a Big South game this season while the 57 points scored was seven more than the Camels have allowed per game on average.
