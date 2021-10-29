KERNERSVILLE — The final kilometer made the difference for the High Point University women’s cross country team Friday.
Down a point to Radford at the 4K mark, the Panthers held more steady down the stretch at Ivey Redmon Park and took the school’s fifth Big South championship in a row, edging the Highlanders by five points.
“This was unquestionably the greatest cross-country competition I’ve ever been a part of and it was all because of the women on this team and the championship culture they have created over the past six years,” HPU head coach Remy Tamer said. “This is the first year we were the underdogs and (Radford) was a better team on paper. But you know, races are not run on paper.
“The beautiful thing about our sports is there are no rankings, there is no speculation, Everyone shows up rain or shine, hot or cold, and whoever is the best in that moment comes out on top. And, these ladies from High Point showed up and were on fire today.”
HPU finished with 50 points while the Highlanders wound up with 55, just ahead of Charleston Southern’s 58.. Heading into the final loop, Radford led HPU 45-46.
Hannah Moran of the Highlanders pulled away from Campbell’s Dorcus Ewoi at the end to win the individual title in 17:09.5. Lindsey Ickes was the Panthers’ top finisher in fourth at 17:56.1 but HPU’s other counting finishers were Sydney Bagus in 7th, Camryn Harper in 9thm Olive Allen in 14th and Tatum Castillo in 16th.
Radford’s other counting runners were 8th, 11th, 15th and 20th. Before the last 1K, the Highlanders were 1-6-10-11-17 to HPU’s 4-7-8-13-14.
“The final kilometer of this course is weird but it’s tough,” Tamer said. “It’s flat, pancake flare but it isn’t fast and it does a great job of zapping people’s legs. And it’s the last K, so it’s going to be the toughest. This season, knowing we were hosting, we worked that K over and over. Every hard workout we had, we came and worked what we call the dog park. I told them if they were in position going into the dog park, we would win that fight.”
Ickes was the Panthers top finisher as she has been all season. She wasn’t as concerned with time as much as helping the Panthers break to the front early.
“I wasn’t worried about pace,” Ickes said. “Big invitationals are more about pace and timing but today was more about packing up and running as a group up front as much as possible and as in front as many schools as we could.”
UNC Asheville was fourth at 119, a point ahead of Campbell. North Carolina A&T was sixth with 203, followed by Gardner-Webb (233), Longwood (234), USC Upstate (241), Winthrop (259), Hampton (297) and Presbyterian (312)
In the men’s 8K. HPU finished second in the team standings behind Charleston Southern, which dominated with six of the top nine finishers.
Athanas Kioko pulled away from CSU’s Fearghal Curtin and won the individual title in 23:16.8. Curtin was clocked in 23.29.4 and El Hocine Bouchrak of HPU was third in 24.26. Buccaneer runners took the next four sports.
Spencer Smucker of HPU was eighth. Rayan Vanderpoorten in 10th, Hunter Steinau in 14th and Austin Cave in 15th were the Panthers other counting runners..
CSU finished with 24 points with HPU next at 50. UNC Asheville was third with 98, followed by North Carolina A&T (126), Campbell (129), Radford (141), USC Upstate (170), Winthrop (216), Longwood (251), Gardner-Webb (319), Presbyterian (329) and Hampton (336).
“We got dominated by Charleston Southern, they are good,” HPU head track and field coach Mike Esposito said, “Some days you get beat and we got beat today. They’re battle tested and they took charge right away. We talked about not letting them do that but they took charge.”
Bouchrak kept pace with Kioko and Curtin early.
“It was a tough race, very fast at the beginning so I’m pretty happy,” Bocuhrak said. “I knew they were going to start hard so my goal was to beat them and do my best. So I’m happy with the third place,
“We knew (Kioko) always likes to go out fast at the beginning and have the other guys drop off. The plan at the beginning was to follow him, and if someone goes with him, I also have to go because if you don’t go in the beginning, it’s hard to catch them in the end.
“The time really didn’t matter, It’s a championship so I had to do my best for the team so I was trying to finish on top.”
The top seven finishers were named first-team All-Conference and the next seven were named to the second team.
Ickes and Bouchrak were named to the respective All-Academic teams.
gsmith@hpenews.com | 336-888-3542
