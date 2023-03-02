HPU logo2

CHARLOTTE — Offensively, both High Point University and USC Upstate struggled for the most of their semifinal matchup in the Big South basketball tournament.

After a first half in which the teams combined for 11 of 40 shooting and almost as many turnovers (30) as points (31), the second-seeded Panthers put together a couple of consistent stretches that resulted in a double-digit lead and defeated the Spartans 50-43 at Bojangles Coliseum.

Trending Videos