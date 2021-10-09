HIGH POINT — Seven weeks into the season, the High Point University finally played at home Friday and Saturday,
It was a happy return to the Millis Center.
The Panthers ran their school record Big South winning streak to 22 matches by defeating Campbell and Hampton in different ways. HPU outlasted the Camels in five sets, 25-18, 25-20, 24-26, 25-27, 15-10 on Friday, then overcame a slow start to sweep the Lady Pirates, 25-22, 25-19, 25-20.
“On the road, we don’t realize what a toll that takes on us, being on the bus hours on end, missing school,” said Maria Miggins, who provided key kills both days. “To wake up in our own bed and walk over to Millis and play in front of our crowd is a huge advantage.”
HPU (16-5, 6-0 Big South) dominated the first two sets against Campbell, lost leads late in the third and fourth, then pulled away late in the fifth as the Camels suffered their first conference defeat and dropped to 9-8, 4-1.
Against Hampton, HPU opened a healthy lead in the middle of the first set then hung on, came from behind in the second and pulled away late in the third. The Pirates are 1-12, 0-6.
“The goal is to win, and we did that twice this weekend,’ HPU head coach Ryan Meek said. “I think we were a little emotionally spent today after last night. Most of us weren’t out of the gym until after 10 (on Friday), and we were back in 12 hours later. I don’t think we played bad volleyball (against Hampton). I don’t think we did a good job with the emotional side of it. Our serving was pretty bad, but the volleyball looked OK. We hit .280 today, and most teams would take that in a heartbeat.”
Gabrielle Idlebird and Miggins led the Panthers with 11 kills each against the Pirates. Mackenzi Thornburg had 22 assists while Miggins contributed 14. Jenny Wessling had 16 digs and Miggins 12.
Against the Camels, Dylan Maberry led with 23 kills, Magie Salley and Sydney Palazzolo had 15 each and Miggins nine as the Panthers hit .212. Thornburg finished with 28 assists and Miggins had 26. Wessling led with 27 digs followed by Palazzolo with 23, Miggins with 14, Thornburg with 13, Connelly Renfrow with 11.
The Panthers had chances to win the third and fourth sets against Campbell but couldn’t hang on after leading 23-22 in the third and 24-23 in the fourth.
“Our thing all season is we have been too up and down,” Meek said. “I thought we were steady for two sets and then we were up and down for two sets. Some of that was Campbell and some of that was us not engaging like we need to. The biggest thing with us is details. When we pay attention to what is going on, who we are supposed to block, what we are supposed to block, what they are running, we are as good as a lot of teams in the country.
“I think we get out there and think our natural talent is going to win it for us. That is when we get into trouble. I don’t think we came in today with the emotion and focus we needed. But we grinded out a three-set win.”
Idlebird’s play at the net and Madison Smith’s serving helped the Panthers get out of trouble in the second set against Hampton as they scored the last nine points in coming from three behind.
“We had a time out and the coaches said ‘y’all need to step up at the net’ and Gab came up huge,” Miggins said.
Smith started it with a kill. Idebird contributed to a block and smacked a kill. After a bad set by Hampton, Idlebird stuffed a kill on a scoop feed from Thornburg. That was followed by a Maberry kill, a Hampton attack error and two service aces from Smith.
“Gabby Idlebird brought a lot of emotion to the court,” Meek said. “If she’s playing well then we’re playing well. If she struggles, we struggle. Some of that’s her talent, some of that is the emotional effect she has on everybody.”
The last eight points came on Madison Smith’s service.
“The other thing was Maddie Smith’s serving,” Meeks said. “She hasn’t practiced on the left in a month and came in and had eight kills, hasn’t passed and served over there for a month and put her on her back for that long stretch.”
Smith shifted positions because Palazzolo was a scratch after taking a ball to the face on Friday night.
“I feel for Maddie because we’ve shifted her all around,” Meek said. “But it didn’t affect our rotations that much, just Maddie.”
Miggins provided three kills as HPU scored eight of the last 10 points in the fifth set against Campbell. She delivered seven of her kills against Hampton in the final set.
“Every time I’m in there, the coaches tell me I’m in there to heit, not to tip,” Miggins said. “I stayed aggressive and if my swings were there, I took them.”
The Panthers return to the road for their next two matches, Friday at Charleston Southern and Saturday at Presbyterian.
