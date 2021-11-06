HIGH POINT — High Point University’s volleyball team pulled off another sweep in dusting off a Big South rival Saturday.
Playing well in all phases of the game and pleasing head coach Ryan Meek, the Panthers defeated neighborhood foe North Carolina A&T 25-15, 25-22, 25-16 at the Millis Center.
It was the ninth straight set victory for HPU (21-6) as it retained first place in the conference by a game over Campbell, which defeated HPU last weekend to tie for first and fell to second with a loss to USC Upstate Friday while the Panthers defeated Radford.
The Aggies dropped to 17-9 and fell to fifth in the conference at 9-5.
HPU won going away in the first sets, kept a narrow lead at the end of the second while coming from behind and dominated the second half of the third.
Dylan Mayberry led the Panthers with 16 kills while Gabrielle Idlebird had 10 and Maggie Sally and Sydney Palazzolo had seven each. Mackenzie Thornburg dished 20 assists while Maria Miggins had 13.Jenny Wessling had 15 digs while Thornburg and Palazzolo had 12 each.
“I told the girls that this was our best match since nonconference,’ Meek said, “I thought we served great. I thought we blocked well. We didn t get a lot of stuff blocks but we affected them at the net really well. I thought we played great defense. And all of those are the three things we have been off-and-on. Our offense and hitting is always there but our serving, blocking and defense tends to come and go and they were all there tonight. So I was glad we had our best effort of the season as we head toward the end of it.”
The Panthers hit at a .307 percentage while holding the Aggies to ,133. HPU held a 48-33 advantage in kills, 42-21 margin in assists and led 62-47 in digs.
Naiya Sawtelle was the only Aggie with double-figure kills at 15. Edie Brewer and Addy Warfield had 13 assists each, and Brewer had 13 digs.
“We talk about getting ahead of the play, what moves we need to make, what hitters are coming at us,” Meek said of his defense. “We did a really good job of paying attention to details tonight. Last week we stubbed our toes. Campbell was great and beat us. I think it renewed our sense of urgency on what we need to do and the last two nights, we handled Radford, which had been playing well, and A&T, which is one of the top teams in the conference. Handling them the way we did upped the sense of urgency and shows us we need to fix some stuff before the conference tournament.”
Slamming seven of her kills, Maberry was instrumental when the Panthers took charge in the third set. WIth the score tied at 10, she slammed four straight kills to make it 14-10 and then added two more for six straight Panther points.
“SIx, man,” Maberry said. “My setters, every once in a while I get that chemistry and connection going and it’s hard to stop us when that happens.”
Leading 17-13, HPU finished off the set on a 8-2 run, the final point on another Maberry kill from the left side that went off an A&T blocker and out of bounds.
“I think during that stretch of six points, I think I hit all of them from the outside,” Maberry said. “We didn’t do many combo plays. We do that when we’re struggling but things were rolling for us so it was pretty straightforward.”
The victory gave HPU a sweep of its two matches against A&T. The Panthers finish the regular season at home on Friday against UNC Asheville and on Saturday against USC Upstate.
They would lose the No.1 seed for the conference tournament if they finish in a tie for first with Campbell, according to Meek.
“We still have a lot in front of us,” Meek said. “We need to finish strong, Luckily, we’ll be at Millis trying to close it out. We have Asheville and Upstate, two good teams and Upstate has been on a tear recently. We have to win them both if we want to be the 1 seed.”
gsmith@hpenews.com | 336-888-3519
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.