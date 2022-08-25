HIGH POINT – With a solid core group and key additions, mostly through the transfer portal. High Point University volleyball coach Ryan Meek believes the Panthers will have more balance as they seek to reclaim the Big South championship from Campbell.
The Panthers begin play today at Virginia Commonwealth and face a rugged nonconference schedule (highlighted by defending national champ Wisconsin, perennial power Texas and a visit by national contender Pittsburgh to the Millis Center) before hitting Big South play and avenging two losses to Campbell, the second one in the conference tournament finals.
“When we went to the second round of the NCAA tournament two seasons ago, our offense was fine, but we were really good defensively,” Meek said. “Last fall, our offense inside-out was our calling card. We were OK defensively, but we weren’t great. This year, I see a team that could be both of those things which could make us special. I think we can win with our offense or our defense. I don’t think it’s one or the other.
“I think in the spring of 2021, we had to win with our defense. Last fall, we had to sideout. Now, I feel we can do both and win any kind of match we need to play. If it’s a side-out battle, we can do that, if it’s a defensive battle, we can do that. Last year, Campbell made it a defensive battle and we weren’t prepared for that. They slowed down our offense and we couldn’t compensate for that.”
The Panthers are led offensively by outside hitter and conference Player of the Year selection Dylan Maberry, who was first on the team and third in the conference with 367 kills, and outside hitter Sydney Palazzolo, who was fourth in the conference with 292 kills and also provided 293 digs Maggie Salley (179 kills) and Sopheea Mink are also back on the outside.
Gabriella Idelbird, another all-conference pick, is back at middle blocker and is joined by Central Florida transfer Kathryn Wesolich.
Maria Miggins, who had 552 assists and 192 digs, is top returning setter and is joined by Creighton transfer Ally Van Eekeren, who saw limited action last year, as Meek tries to offset the loss of Mackenzi Thornburg, who shared the conference Setter of the year award with Miggins. Van Eekeren had the most assists with 24 in the Panthers’ five-set exhibition loss Saturday at North Carolina.
Jenny Wessling, who won the Defensive Specialist of the Year award last season as a freshman after recording 454 digs, is joined by transfer Jillian Ziemba, who had 142 digs in 73 sets last year at Baylor.
“So far, it’s been pretty chalk,” Meek said. “We have a couple kids coming challenging, more than in past years … But you look at the stats from Saturday. Dylan and Sydney are still getting the majority of balls. We had to move Meek to the middle last year, Wesolich helps fill that gap so we moved Meek back outside. Idlebird’s back … We lost Thornburg, but Van Eekeren goes there. We lost a defensive specialist to transfer and Ziemba helps fill that spot. The positions that were vacated, we got transfers to fill those spots. So it’s what you’d expect but we do have some new players and some returners challenging.”
