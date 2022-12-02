COLUMBUS, Ohio — Southern Cal swept High Point University 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament Friday at Ohio State’s Covelli Center.
Sydney Palzzolo led the Panthers (23-10) with 12 kills and nine digs. Dylan Maberry added 19 digs and Ally Van Eekeren dished 24 assists.
The Trojans (22-10) hit a .394 percentage in the first set and at a .481 clip in the second on the way to averaging .394 for the match. The Panthers hit at .141, including .061 in the third set.
HPU led as late as 6-5 in the first set before USC went in front for good with a 4-0 run. The Panthers tied at 14-14 in the second set before the Trojans took control by winning five of the next six points.
In the third set, HPU managed to force a 20-20. USC swept the last five points on four kills and a HPU attack error.
