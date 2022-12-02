HPU logo2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Southern Cal swept High Point University 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament Friday at Ohio State’s Covelli Center.

Sydney Palzzolo led the Panthers (23-10) with 12 kills and nine digs. Dylan Maberry added 19 digs and Ally Van Eekeren dished 24 assists.

