HIGH POINT — High Point University’s volleyball players will spend Thanksgiving break without knowing who they will play in the NCAA tournament.
The Panthers (23-9) earned an automatic bid to the postseason by winning the Big South tournament Sunday in straight sets over arch-rival Campbell, who dethroned HPU in 2021.
“It’s like a dream come true,” HPU outside hitter and tournament MVP Sydney Palazzolo said. “For a lot of our team, the dream since we were little girls has been playing in the NCAA tournament. For some of us, it’s our first opportunity to go, for some the second so it’s really exciting.”
The NCAA bracket will be revealed this Sunday. The Panthers (23-9) left on Thanksgiving break Tuesday and are to return over the weekend.
Head coach Ryan Meek had no idea about which team HPU might be paired with in the first round.
“It could be one of like 12 teams,” Meek said. “It’s a crapshoot at this point. Obviously, we would like a great matchup. A couple of years ago we got UCF (a match that HPU won) which was a great matchup for us because they weren’t going to overpower us. They were a very good team but they weren’t a crazy physical thing that we couldn’t meet. In 2018, we got Marquette which had a 6-5 outside that our kids would go to block and it didn’t matter. We’d like a good matchup, but at the end of the day, the thing that matters is how we play.”
In the championship match, second-seeded HPU won 25-17, 26-24, 28-26 in snapping a four-match losing streak that included five-set setbacks in the last three.
HPU cruised in the first set as Campbell uncharacteristically made 11 attack errors and overcame early deficits in the second and third.
Trailing 14-10 in the third set, HPU went on a 7-2 run and took the lead at 17-16 on a service ace. The Panthers kept the upper hand until Campbell went in front at 25-24 with a tip over the net.
Dylan Maberry ripped a kill for a 25-25 tie and Ally Van Eekeren’s second service ace put HPU ahead again. Maberry ripped another spike on the next volley and Campbell was originally ruled to have tipped the ball on its way to landing out-of-bounds, which appeared to give the Panthers match point and prompted them to start a celebration that was quickly stopped when Campbell challenged.
After a video review, the Camels were ruled to have not touched the ball before it went out-of-bounds, forcing a 26-26 tie.
HPU regained the lead on the next point when a Campbell tip across the net went out-of-bounds. Palazzolo ended the match with a tip across the net after Jenny Wessling made a diving save.
When the Camels weren’t able to return, the Panthers’ celebration started in earnest.
Maberry added nine kills, and Sopheea Mink and Maria Miggins had five each. Maberry and Mink were Panthers named to the all-tournament team along with Palazzolo.
Van Eekeren dished 28 of the Panthers’ 34 assists and also served two aces. Wessling had 16 digs, including a crucial diving one according to Meek that set up a Maberry kill at 22-22 in the final set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.