HIGH POINT -- High Point University and USC Upstate slogged through regulation and two overtimes to a 1-1 tie Wednesday at Vert Stadium.
The contest was a rematch of last spring’s Big South championship that HPU won 3-1.
This time both teams struggled to generate shots in a slugfest that was marred in regulation by 30 fouls, 18 of them on HPU, and 10 yellow cards (five on each team). The offenses mustered just 16 shots (eighth apiece) through regulation and 22 overall, and six shots on goal total (only two by HPU) and five corner kicks.
High Point scored in the 53rd minute of regulation to make it 1-1. The Panthers took possession of the ball near midfield. Caco Fernadez passed ahead to M.D. Myers, who raced ahead and shot into a wide-open goal.
USC Upstate opened the scoring when Javier Torres hooked a shot around two players from near the top of the 18-yard box in the 27th minutes
HPU is 3-4-2 and 1-0-2 in the league. Upstate is 2-5-2, 0-1-1.
In the first overtime, UPstate blocked a HPU shot around the five-minute mark. Myers sent a shot high midway of the second and David Biggerstaff booted a last-ditch effort high as time ran out.
Upstate missed wide with about 30 seconds left in the first overtime, was stopped 30 seconds into the second and again with 3:30 left.
HPU keeper Holden Trent grabbed three saves while Luca Bulfon of Upstate had one.
Myers and Abril led the Panthers with three shots each and Biggerstaff had two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.