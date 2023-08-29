HPTSPTS-08-30-23 BIG SOUTH.jpg

Big South Commissioner Sherika A. Montgomery speaks at a press conference Tuesday at the Qubein Center. HPU President Nido Qubein, right, spoke earlier announcing that HPU will host the 2024 the Big South men’s and women’s basketball championships.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The countdown is on for High Point University as the choice to host the combined Big South Conference’s men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the Qubein Center for the upcoming season.

“We have 190 days to the first tip,” Big South commissioner Sherika A. Montgomery said during a press conference in the Qubein Center, referring to the event that will run March 6-10 and will be open to all of the conference’s nine teams. “We are counting.”